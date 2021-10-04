checkAd

Large orders received by Hiab USA, increase in truck mounted forklift manufacturing capacity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 09:00  |  40   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 OCTOBER 2021 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received three large orders for a combined value of EUR 12.9 million for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts and HIAB loader cranes in the US. The orders will be booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2021 order intake.

Two nationwide builders' supply companies placed two separate orders for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts worth EUR 7.5 million and heavy range HIAB loader cranes for EUR 3.7 million.

In addition, a liquified gas distributor has placed an order for a value of EUR 1.7 million for HIAB X-HiDuo 072 and HIAB X-HiDuo 082 loader cranes from the light range. The cranes offer great performance, flexibility and high levels of safety in a light crane body.

“Bulky and hazardous but essential energy items alike can be delivered safely and efficiently with Hiab’s equipment. We are very pleased that some of the largest names in their industries have put their faith in Hiab to deliver on their promises to their customers,” says Jani Koskinen, Senior Manager Strategic Accounts, Hiab.

To meet US and international demand for truck mounted forklifts, Hiab will expand manufacturing to the US. Simultaneously the production capacity in Dundalk is being increased and a new multi-assembly unit planned. The second Hiab production facility for truck mounted forklifts will be established in Streetsboro, Ohio, where WALTCO tail lifts are manufactured.

“With the increased demand for our truck mounted forklift products in the US, we are extremely excited to start manufacturing here in Ohio. This will allow us to provide reduced lead times to our customers, additional capacity for growth, and reduce CO2 emissions associated with transportation,” says James Oreck, Vice President Sales & Services, North Americas, Hiab.


Further information:

Jani Koskinen, Senior Manager Strategic Accounts, Hiab, m: +1 419 322 8618, jani.koskinen@hiab.com

James Oreck, Vice President Sales & Services, North Americas, Hiab, m: +1 419 324 4969, james.oreck@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com


About Hiab
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 3,400 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare service, the award-winning HiVision crane operating system, or the HiConnect platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Large orders received by Hiab USA, increase in truck mounted forklift manufacturing capacity CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 OCTOBER 2021 AT 10:00 AM EEST Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received three large orders for a combined value of EUR 12.9 million for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts and HIAB loader cranes in the US. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 39
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Caledonia declares another increased quarterly dividend
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...