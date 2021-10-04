Kindred Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrade on Dutch Revenue Loss Autor: PLX AI | 04.10.2021, 09:06 | | 44 0 | 0 04.10.2021, 09:06 | (PLX AI) – Kindred shares fell 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.Kindred may see a negative earnings development for several quarters, with lower revenue growth after the company stopped offering services to Dutch … (PLX AI) – Kindred shares fell 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.Kindred may see a negative earnings development for several quarters, with lower revenue growth after the company stopped offering services to Dutch … (PLX AI) – Kindred shares fell 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.

Kindred may see a negative earnings development for several quarters, with lower revenue growth after the company stopped offering services to Dutch citizens, analysts at Carnegie said

The broker forecasts no Dutch revenue until May next year, and lower contributions after that

Revenues in the Netherlands may not recover to current levels until Q4 2023, Carnegie said

On the positive side, Kindred has a strong balance sheet and may be a potential M&A target: Carnegie

Price target cut to SEK 155 from SEK 195; implies 11% upside



Kindred Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Kindred Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer