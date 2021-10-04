Kindred Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrade on Dutch Revenue Loss
(PLX AI) – Kindred shares fell 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.Kindred may see a negative earnings development for several quarters, with lower revenue growth after the company stopped offering services to Dutch …
- (PLX AI) – Kindred shares fell 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.
- Kindred may see a negative earnings development for several quarters, with lower revenue growth after the company stopped offering services to Dutch citizens, analysts at Carnegie said
- The broker forecasts no Dutch revenue until May next year, and lower contributions after that
- Revenues in the Netherlands may not recover to current levels until Q4 2023, Carnegie said
- On the positive side, Kindred has a strong balance sheet and may be a potential M&A target: Carnegie
- Price target cut to SEK 155 from SEK 195; implies 11% upside
