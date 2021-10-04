checkAd

Vestas 2022 Consensus Is Too High Amid Rising Steel Prices, Nordea Says

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Vestas analyst consensus for next year is probably too optimistic, as higher steel prices will impact the company, analysts at Nordea said.
  • Consensus for EBIT may have to come down by as much as 20%, Nordea said
  • On the plus side, the company is seeing a positive trend on the average selling price, while the U.S. subsidy scheme, PTC, may see positive changes, Nordea said
  • Nordea rates Vestas hold, with fair value DKK 240
  • Vestas shares were down 2% in early trading at DKK 243.60
