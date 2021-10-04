Vestas 2022 Consensus Is Too High Amid Rising Steel Prices, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – Vestas analyst consensus for next year is probably too optimistic, as higher steel prices will impact the company, analysts at Nordea said.Consensus for EBIT may have to come down by as much as 20%, Nordea saidOn the plus side, the …
- Consensus for EBIT may have to come down by as much as 20%, Nordea said
- On the plus side, the company is seeing a positive trend on the average selling price, while the U.S. subsidy scheme, PTC, may see positive changes, Nordea said
- Nordea rates Vestas hold, with fair value DKK 240
- Vestas shares were down 2% in early trading at DKK 243.60
