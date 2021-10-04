Adidas Supply Chain Issues, China Exposure Spell Underperformance, Bank of America Says in Downgrade Autor: PLX AI | 04.10.2021, 09:07 | | 64 0 | 0 04.10.2021, 09:07 | (PLX AI) – Adidas is facing uncertainty around China’s recovery and supply chain issues, as well as market share losses, analysts at Bank of America said, downgrading the stock to underperform from neutral. Price target cut to EUR 245 from EUR 340, … (PLX AI) – Adidas is facing uncertainty around China’s recovery and supply chain issues, as well as market share losses, analysts at Bank of America said, downgrading the stock to underperform from neutral. Price target cut to EUR 245 from EUR 340, … (PLX AI) – Adidas is facing uncertainty around China’s recovery and supply chain issues, as well as market share losses, analysts at Bank of America said, downgrading the stock to underperform from neutral.

Price target cut to EUR 245 from EUR 340, implying 10% downside

Adidas has a greater reliance on China as a growth driver, and headwinds may last longer than expected, BofA said

Adidas shares were down 2% in early trading in Frankfurt adidas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



