Puma Has Market Share Upside, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy

(PLX AI) – Puma has market share upside, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Risks regarding China’s recovery bring down the price target to EUR 115 from EUR 120 for Puma, but the brand should still benefit from the highest growth and margin potential compared to peers, BofA said

Puma has growth above Adidas and Nike this year, helped by strong brand momentum and structural opportunities in key markets: BofA

The price target implies 18% upside.



