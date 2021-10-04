checkAd

Telix Establishes Commercial Hub in Geneva, Switzerland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 09:17  |  25   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia and GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has established a new commercial hub in Geneva through its subsidiary, Telix Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland) GmbH.

The Company’s Geneva office will become a key locale for Telix’s commercial activities in the EMEA operating region, as well as being the legal entity responsible for commercialisation of Telix’s products in Switzerland.

Telix EMEA CEO Richard Valeix said, “As we rapidly transition to a commercial-stage company, we are continuing to invest in the European region and are establishing a highly experienced biopharma leadership team. Our commercial hub in Geneva will complement the already strong R&D, manufacturing and supply-chain focus of our Belgian team, which is renowned for its industry leading innovation and deep expertise in radiopharmaceutical development.”

Telix Group CEO Dr. Christian Behrenbruch added, “We see a highly motivated and accessible commercial talent pool in Switzerland, including deep radiopharmaceutical expertise. Switzerland is also a unique European jurisdiction that serves as a benchmark healthcare regulator for many other countries around the globe.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,1 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix in the European Union3 and Canada.4 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

Telix Media Contact

Dr. Stewart Holmstrom
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Director Corporate Communications
Email: stewart.holmstrom@telixpharma.com

_______________________________________________
1 ASX disclosure 24/11/20.
2 ASX disclosure 14/04/21.
3 ASX disclosure 1/05/20.
4 ASX disclosure 16/12/20.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telix Establishes Commercial Hub in Geneva, Switzerland MELBOURNE, Australia and GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has established a new commercial hub in Geneva through its subsidiary, Telix …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 39
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Caledonia declares another increased quarterly dividend
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...