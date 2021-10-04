Alm. Brand Gains 3% as Danske Says Buy After Life Divestment Autor: PLX AI | 04.10.2021, 09:17 | | 42 0 | 0 04.10.2021, 09:17 | (PLX AI) – Alm. Brand shares gained 3% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to DKK 55 from DKK 48, implying 15% upsideAlm. Brand selling its Liv og Pension division is a game changer, Danske … (PLX AI) – Alm. Brand shares gained 3% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to DKK 55 from DKK 48, implying 15% upsideAlm. Brand selling its Liv og Pension division is a game changer, Danske … (PLX AI) – Alm. Brand shares gained 3% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

Price target raised to DKK 55 from DKK 48, implying 15% upside

Alm. Brand selling its Liv og Pension division is a game changer, Danske said

Alm. Brand sold Liv og Pension for DKK 1.1 billion on Friday, upgrading its guidance to pretax profit of DKK 1.20-1.25 billion for the year, up from DKK 700-750 million previously

The divestment will have a significant impact on Alm. Brand's coming rights issue, lowering the overhang, Danske said



