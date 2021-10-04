checkAd

Efecte Plc  Competitor’s appeal regarding Social Insurance Institution of Finland's procurement decision withdrawn

Efecte Plc: Competitor’s appeal regarding Social Insurance Institution of Finland's procurement decision withdrawn

Efecte has been informed that Sofigate Services Oy’s appeal with the Market Court concerning the procurement decision by the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) to select Efecte Finland Oy as its provider of service management solutions has been withdrawn. Efecte issued a stock exchange release concerning the procurement decision on the 7th of September 2021 and about the appeal on the 22nd of September 2021.

In addition, Efecte has been informed that Sofigate Services Oy has withdrawn its claim for rectification with the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) concerning the aforementioned procurement decision.

According to information available to Efecte, no appeals or claims for rectification are pending concerning the procurement decision by the Social Insurance Institution of Finland.


Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen
Head of IR
Efecte Plc
tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com
+358 400 383 064


Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.  

www.efecte.com

 

 





