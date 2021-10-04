Aker Solutions Gains After Danske Upgrades to Buy Autor: PLX AI | 04.10.2021, 09:21 | | 71 0 | 0 04.10.2021, 09:21 | (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions shares gained nearly 3% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold.Aker Solution is likely to continue to see strong order intake in the next 2 years, Danske saidEarnings should be robust and the … (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions shares gained nearly 3% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold.Aker Solution is likely to continue to see strong order intake in the next 2 years, Danske saidEarnings should be robust and the … (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions shares gained nearly 3% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

Aker Solution is likely to continue to see strong order intake in the next 2 years, Danske said

Earnings should be robust and the company is very likely to reach its 2025 revenue targets

Dividends will probably be introduced early next year, Danske said

Price target of NOK 25 implies 23% upside Aker Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Aker Solutions Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer