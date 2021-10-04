checkAd

Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet Targeting Early Detection Of Disease In The Elderly And Even Pregnant Women

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 09:30  |  44   |   |   

Home-based Urinalysis technology innovator, Olive Diagnostics, begins financing round led by the Maccabi Foundation, eHealth Ventures and Venturing Ltd., as it readies for market launch

JERUSALEM, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Diagnostics, developer of the world's first optical sensor for passive and seamless uranalysis technology at home, begins a round of funding led by the Maccabi Foundation. The strong vote of confidence from the healthcare sector sends a clear signal of the need for the company's non-invasive urinalysis device and data.

Olive Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Olive Diagnostics)

"Taking our next step in building the #UriNation we will see our devices in aged care homes around the world!" said Guy Goldman, Founder and CEO of Olive Diagnostics. "One might say 'ur-ine luck' with the volume of data that is seamlessly collected before a user can even flush! We are bringing home-based, remote monitoring into the digital age and allowing users to better manage chronic illnesses through the continuous detection of urine-based bio markers. We are proud and thrilled that our investors have recognized the golden opportunity."

With a potential market of every active toilet user wishing to monitor their health, Olive Diagnostics expects its devices to initially hit elder care homes and women's health clinics by the end of 2021, with unprecedented potential for expansion throughout Aged-Care systems and individual homes around the world.

Olive Diagnostics' technology passively collects molecular and volumetric data via real time spectroscopy of the user's urine stream. The data available in urine (biochemistry, minerals, vitamins, pH and more) is critical to patient health and central to medical diagnostics. The solution will bolster early detection and accurate early intervention to help combat rising healthcare costs and improve user's quality of life.

"The innovation and potential that will be introduced with this technology is endless. When we consider the vast amount of information available in urine, it becomes obvious that this is a major area of opportunity for improvement," said Dr. Joseph Rosenblum CMO eHealth Ventures.  "Olive's sophisticated technology, which delivers instant molecular detection of a moving urine stream, provides an innovative new direction and will make the current modes of spot testing via cumbersome cup-paper-dipstick obsolete," added Dr. Rosenblum.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet Targeting Early Detection Of Disease In The Elderly And Even Pregnant Women Home-based Urinalysis technology innovator, Olive Diagnostics, begins financing round led by the Maccabi Foundation, eHealth Ventures and Venturing Ltd., as it readies for market launch JERUSALEM, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Olive Diagnostics, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Global Fitness Brand Unveils New LES MILLS+ Omnichannel Fitness Platform
5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan
Usain Bolt Surprises Kids at Pho3nix Futures Camp
Kindred Group: Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 September - 1 October, 2021
The Smart Choice For U.K. Commercial, Industrial Energy Customers: FBR Energy LTD Expands United Kingdom Presence
Titel
Silicon Carbide Market worth $2,113 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale