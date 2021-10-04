checkAd

Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 09:30  |  47   |   |   

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE:ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the final closing of Ares European Property Enhancement Partners III SCSp (“EPEP III” or the “Fund”). EPEP III was oversubscribed with approximately €1.5 billion of commitments compared to its €1.0 billion target and is more than twice the size of its 2016 predecessor fund.

The Fund’s value-add strategy focuses on acquiring institutional-quality, income-producing assets that have the potential for value enhancement. EPEP III invests across key property types in Europe’s largest and most liquid markets and is off to a strong start with over 30% of its capital deployed. To date, the Fund’s investment activity has been focused on logistics and residential, which are currently Ares’ highest conviction real estate sectors. With substantial additional dry powder, the Fund is well-positioned to continue pursuing attractive investments.

The Ares Real Estate Group has a tenured, local team of approximately 60 real estate investment professionals and a more than 25-year track record of operations in Europe. We believe that the Fund benefits from the team’s foresight into Europe’s fastest growing cities and most durable sectors, as well as the ability to navigate changing market conditions. Further, capitalizing on the team’s broad sourcing network, the Fund will seek to remain highly selective in identifying complex situations where there is an opportunity to unlock asset value. The Fund will also leverage the broader advantages of Ares’ leading global investment platform, including its extensive network and insights, which is expected to help drive access and information flow in a rapidly evolving market.

“We are pleased with the enthusiastic support that we have received from both existing and new investors in the successor of our European Property Enhancement fund series, and we recognize that much of this has been driven by the positive results demonstrated by the predecessor funds,” said Bill Benjamin, Partner and Head of the Ares Real Estate Group. “The strong investor support for this Fund and our other real estate strategies has further bolstered our prominence in the market. We believe that the experience of our real estate team, our local market presence in Europe for over 25 years, as well as our positioning within the broader Ares platform delivers significant competitive advantages in our ability to source and execute compelling deal flow for the Fund and for our investors.”

Seite 1 von 2
Ares Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE:ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the final closing of Ares European Property Enhancement Partners III SCSp (“EPEP III” or the “Fund”). EPEP III was oversubscribed with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scholar Rock to Present Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Pharmacologic Data at the 2021 World Congress of ...
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
The Tribune Hotel in Rome Reopens Under The JdV by Hyatt Brand
MaaT Pharma Announces the Approval of Its Registration Document by the French Financial Markets ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Ares Management Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Ares Management Corporation Closes $150 Million Preferred Equity Investment in Inter Miami CF
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Ares Management Corporation Further Expands Net Lease Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten