Scatec Rises as Nordea Says Decline Is Overdone, Reiterates Buy Autor: PLX AI | 04.10.2021, 09:30 | | 52 0 | 0 04.10.2021, 09:30 | (PLX AI) – Scatec shares were up 4% in early trading after Nordea reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying the recent decline in the share was overdone.Scatec shares fell 15% after the company said it wouldn't reach its 2021 growth target as a … (PLX AI) – Scatec shares were up 4% in early trading after Nordea reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying the recent decline in the share was overdone.Scatec shares fell 15% after the company said it wouldn't reach its 2021 growth target as a … (PLX AI) – Scatec shares were up 4% in early trading after Nordea reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying the recent decline in the share was overdone.

Scatec shares fell 15% after the company said it wouldn't reach its 2021 growth target as a South Africa project of 540 MW is delayed and projects in Brazil and Ukraine of 166 MW were dropped

The guidance miss should have been expected, Nordea said, and the current valuation would mean only limited growth in Scatec's portfolio

There is no quick fix, and next year brings increased competition and higher costs, but the share price is attractive when looking beyond the near-term bottlenecks, Nordea said

Nordea's new price target for Scatec of NOK 200 (down from NOK 340) implies 33% upside

NOTE: SEB on Friday also said Scatec's share drop was a buying opportunity



Scatec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Scatec Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer