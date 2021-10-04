checkAd

Global Fitness Brand Unveils New LES MILLS+ Omnichannel Fitness Platform

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Mills has today (October 4th) launched LES MILLS+, the first global omnichannel fitness offering that bridges the gap between digital and live workouts to provide the ultimate fitness experience.

Despite fears the COVID-inspired home fitness boom would spell the end for fitness facilities, the report finds gyms worldwide making strong recoveries since reopening

Featuring digital Les Mills workouts that users can also seek out in 21,000 gyms globally, the LES MILLS+ app has been designed to meet modern demands for both convenient digital workouts and thrilling live experiences.

After months of isolation, fitness fans are flooding back to gyms for the added motivation and social connection of live fitness experiences, but the COVID-driven boom in digital fitness looks set to continue, with new research* showing the majority of exercisers now favor a 60:40 split between gym and home workouts.

LES MILLS+ replaces the company's previous digital platform LES MILLS On Demand (LMOD), which saw rapid growth during the digital fitness boom, with a 900% increase in downloads in 2020 alone.

Recognizing the need for an upgraded app that can meet growing demand and shifting consumer preferences, LES MILLS+ arrives with a range of enhancements.

In addition to 1,000+ world-leading workouts including BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT, and BODYBALANCE, LES MILLS+ now features:

  • Class-finding functionality that connects users to live workouts in their local area
  • Personalized workout dashboards and tracking technology
  • Tailored user journeys including starter guides, challenges, and workout plans
  • Wellness content covering nutrition, stretching, recovery, mindfulness, and breathwork

THE AGE OF OMNICHANNEL

"We're entering the age of omnichannel fitness, with research showing the majority of consumers worldwide want a 60/40 split between in-studio and digital workouts," says Les Mills CEO Clive Ormerod.

"With consumers keen to blend live and digital experiences in pursuit of better overall wellbeing, we've created LES MILLS+ to put world-class gym workouts in the palm of your hand and help you augment this with incredible live experiences."

"LES MILLS+ transports you into the middle of the greatest group workouts on the planet – from anywhere. Our fitness masterclasses are powered by science to maximize results, crafted to incredible music and presented by some of the world's leading instructors, to motivate you and transform your body, mind, and life."

