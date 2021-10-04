checkAd

Share buy-back programme – week 39

Date        04.10.2021

Share buy-back programme week 39

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 1 October 2021 up to and including 25 January 2022. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 15 September 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

-

-

-
1 October 2021 3,500 736.12 2,576,420
Total under the current share buy-back programme

3,500

736.12

2,576,420
       
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 5 August 2021 – 28 September 2021







40,400







742.50







29,997,136
Total bought back 405,505 635.16 257,562,278

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 405,505 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET
51 729 XCSE 20211001 9:04:02.730000
39 729 XCSE 20211001 9:04:02.730000
29 729 XCSE 20211001 9:04:02.730000
2 729 XCSE 20211001 9:17:47.590000
93 732 XCSE 20211001 9:20:04.837000
60 736 XCSE 20211001 9:42:46.659000
61 736 XCSE 20211001 9:42:46.659000
28 738 XCSE 20211001 10:04:07.966000
32 738 XCSE 20211001 10:04:07.966000
60 738 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.706000
6 738 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.706000
37 738 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.706000
7 739 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.706000
32 739 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.706000
35 739 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.733000
22 735 XCSE 20211001 10:12:52.348000
72 735 XCSE 20211001 10:13:13.730000
1 735 XCSE 20211001 10:13:13.730000
18 735 XCSE 20211001 10:13:13.730000
18 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:40.600000
44 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:40.600000
3 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:40.600000
1 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:40.600000
3 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:44.137000
28 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:44.137000
16 739 XCSE 20211001 10:43:13.561000
2 737 XCSE 20211001 10:47:02.443000
152 737 XCSE 20211001 10:47:02.443000
25 737 XCSE 20211001 10:56:21.368000
66 737 XCSE 20211001 10:56:21.368000
6 739 XCSE 20211001 11:00:59.058000
25 739 XCSE 20211001 11:00:59.058000
30 739 XCSE 20211001 11:09:25.902000
95 737 XCSE 20211001 11:22:42.578000
62 739 XCSE 20211001 11:33:51.988000
59 735 XCSE 20211001 11:42:06.862000
10 736 XCSE 20211001 12:10:13.567000
30 736 XCSE 20211001 12:18:05.533000
21 736 XCSE 20211001 12:31:10.503000
21 736 XCSE 20211001 12:31:10.503000
18 736 XCSE 20211001 12:40:23.892000
31 738 XCSE 20211001 12:46:04.639000
30 738 XCSE 20211001 12:56:17.078000
118 736 XCSE 20211001 12:58:46.599000
8 743 XCSE 20211001 13:42:49.695000
156 741 XCSE 20211001 13:43:24.841000
31 740 XCSE 20211001 13:54:58.308000
32 740 XCSE 20211001 13:54:58.308000
9 737 XCSE 20211001 14:36:32.834000
31 737 XCSE 20211001 14:38:41.537000
26 737 XCSE 20211001 14:43:29.365000
4 737 XCSE 20211001 14:43:29.365000
18 736 XCSE 20211001 14:44:58.877000
30 738 XCSE 20211001 15:29:23.107000
29 737 XCSE 20211001 15:33:19.385000
30 737 XCSE 20211001 15:33:19.385000
30 738 XCSE 20211001 15:36:25.265000
20 738 XCSE 20211001 15:38:13.426000
9 738 XCSE 20211001 15:38:13.426000
61 738 XCSE 20211001 15:41:35.250000
30 737 XCSE 20211001 15:50:00.106000
60 737 XCSE 20211001 15:50:00.106000
41 738 XCSE 20211001 15:54:22.217000
58 737 XCSE 20211001 15:55:22.552000
1 737 XCSE 20211001 15:55:22.552000
1 737 XCSE 20211001 15:55:22.552000
30 736 XCSE 20211001 15:55:31.161000
1 736 XCSE 20211001 15:55:31.161000
18 737 XCSE 20211001 15:57:23.564000
31 736 XCSE 20211001 16:25:25.859000
31 735 XCSE 20211001 16:34:12.730000
40 735 XCSE 20211001 16:35:40.415000
50 735 XCSE 20211001 16:38:14.572238
985 735 XCSE 20211001 16:38:14.572238

Attachment





