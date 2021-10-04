Share buy-back programme – week 39
Date 04.10.2021
Share buy-back programme – week 39
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 1 October 2021 up to and including 25 January 2022. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 15 September 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|
-
|
-
|
-
|1 October 2021
|3,500
|736.12
|2,576,420
|Total under the current share buy-back programme
|
3,500
|
736.12
|
2,576,420
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
|
361,605
|
622.19
|
224,988,722
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 5 August 2021 – 28 September 2021
|
40,400
|
742.50
|
29,997,136
|Total bought back
|405,505
|635.16
|257,562,278
With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 405,505 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
