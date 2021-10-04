checkAd

SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that on September 30, 2021, it issued a $4.21 million 10% convertible promissory note to Streeterville Capital, LLC, a Utah limited liability company.

The convertible promissory note, which was approved by SPI's board of directors, bears interest at the rate of 10% per annum and has a maturity date of September 29, 2022. All or any portion of the note is convertible into ordinary shares of SPI at a conversion price of $20.00 per share. The convertible promissory note was issued in a private placement in reliance on Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Copies of the securities purchase agreement and the convertible promissory note relating to this financing can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and its operation headquarters is in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric scooters, and other EV products.

