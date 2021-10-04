Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing
RECOMMENDED COMBINATION of Bally's Corporation ("Bally's") (and Premier Entertainment Sub, LLC an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary ("Premier Entertainment")) with Gamesys Group plc ("Gamesys") Cancellation of Listing of Gamesys
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / On 13 April 2021, the boards of Gamesys and Bally's announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended combination of Bally's and Gamesys pursuant to which Bally's and Premier Entertainment would acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys (the "Combination") by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme").
The full terms of, and conditions to, the Combination are set out in the scheme document relating to the Combination published on 1 June 2021 (the "Scheme Document").
Further to the announcement made by Gamesys and Bally's on 1 October 2021 that the Scheme has become Effective in accordance with its terms, Gamesys confirms that the listing of Gamesys Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the trading of Gamesys Shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange have been cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. (London time) today.
Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document.
Enquiries
|Gamesys
|
Tel: +44(0) 20 7478 8150
|Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
|
Macquarie Capital (financial adviser to Gamesys)
Sung Chun
Magnus Scaddan
|
Tel: +44(0) 20 3037 2000
|
Numis (joint broker to Gamesys)
Garry Levin
Berenberg (joint broker to Gamesys)
Mark Whitmore
|
Tel: +44(0) 20 7260 1000
|
