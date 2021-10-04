DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Conference HPS Home Power Solutions announces participation at the World Hydrogen Congress and 'The smarter E Europe' exhibition 04.10.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, October 4, 2021 - HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS), provider of picea, the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant for grid-independent and carbon-free electricity supply, will participate in two of the most important international events for hydrogen, storage technologies and solar energy in October. In the week of October 4-8, the World Hydrogen Congress 2021 in Amsterdam and "The smarter E Europe" trade fair in Munich will take place in direct succession.

At the World Hydrogen Congress, the founder and CEO of HPS, Zeyad Abul-Ella, will take part in the panel discussion "Hydrogen as a solution for regionalized energy planning & home heating sector" and will show what solutions the solar hydrogen storage picea offers.

In addition, HPS, winner of the "smarter E Award 2021", invites press representatives, trade visitors and sales partners to Munich for "The smarter E Europe" trade fair.

In the run-up as well as during the events HPS will be available for discussions and interviews.

World Hydrogen Congress 2021

Date: 4.- 6. October 2021

Place: PTA Congress Center Amsterdam, Netherlands

Panel discussion: 6th October, starting at 2:35 pm "Hydrogen as a solution for regionalised energy planning & home heating sector", Zeyad Abul-Ella (HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH). The biennial "World Hydrogen Congress" is considered one of the leading congresses on hydrogen. More than 1,500 participants from 40 countries are expected to attend the presentations and panel discussions. More than 200 technology leaders will discuss technological innovations, financing, investments, cost developments, strategies, national plans, and market requirements based on case studies and field reports.