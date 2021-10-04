checkAd

EQS-News Komax purchases property next to headquarters and will consolidate its two Swiss sites

Dierikon, 4 October 2021

Media release

Komax purchased land with a production and office building in Dierikon from elevator manufacturer Schindler at the end of last week. The property is located immediately adjacent to the Komax headquarters and will make it possible to bring together all Swiss activities in Dierikon in the future. Komax is planning to sell its building at the existing production site in Rotkreuz.

Komax has been working for a number of years on consolidating its activities in Switzerland at a single site to further optimize logistics and processes. The new building at its headquarters in Dierikon, which staff moved into in early 2020, was a first step in this direction. The purchase of a property from Schindler located directly adjacent to the headquarters, which was completed several days ago, means that Komax is now in a position to merge its Swiss sites. 

Before vacating the site in Rotkreuz, Komax will spend the next approximately 9 months renovating the production and office building purchased in Dierikon. After completion of the renovation, Komax will initially rent out part of the building as it does not currently require the entire space. Komax plans to sell its building in Rotkreuz.

The plot purchased in Dierikon includes 6,400 m2 of currently undeveloped land. Komax has therefore created an opportunity for further growth at its largest production and development site worldwide. 

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 2000 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax News Portal
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: https://newsportal.komaxgroup.com/en

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


