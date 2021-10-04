DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Contract KION Group invests in AI-based energy management platform for greater sustainability (news with additional features) 04.10.2021 / 10:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Intralogistics Group KION acquires a stake of just under 20 percent in ifesca GmbH, a specialist in software for the energy industry.

- The KION Group's investment in the company comes to around €5 million

- ifesca's forecasting software offers customers a one-stop energy management solution

Frankfurt/Main, October 4, 2021 - KION GROUP AG, whose intralogistics solutions come with strong green credentials, is acquiring a stake of just under 20 percent in ifesca GmbH, a specialist in software for the energy industry. The Group's investment, totaling around €5 million, makes it the second-largest shareholder in ifesca.

Founded in 2016 in Ilmenau, Germany, ifesca specializes in digital energy management solutions. This still relatively young company employs a team of 35 people and has developed ifesca.AIVA(R), an innovative forecasting software that uses artificial intelligence to help manage energy grids more efficiently in near-real time. The algorithm-based application learns more quickly the longer it is used, which means that it is continually improving the predictive power and quality of the data. The end result is that users are able to make better forecasts. This specialist software has been designed to predict how much energy will be consumed and generated - particularly from renewable sources - and to efficiently manage and optimize production based on the supply and use of energy.

"Thanks to ifesca's AI-based software, we will be able to offer our customers a complete solution for their energy management needs," explains Stefan Prokosch, Senior Vice President of Brand Management at Linde Material Handling, a subsidiary of the KION Group. "The platform's ultra-precise forecasts will allow customers to plan the optimum operating times for their fleets of industrial trucks, to avoid peaks in loading and unloading, and in doing so to significantly reduce their energy costs. The platform also has open interfaces, which means it can be easily and flexibly integrated into existing energy management systems. This adds genuine value for our customers and therefore for us too," says Prokosch in its praise.