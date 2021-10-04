CTS EVENTIM uses EVENTIM.Pass, its proprietary digital ticket, for the first time for Ed Sheeran's European tour

Munich, 4 October 2021. CTS EVENTIM, a leading international provider of ticketing and live entertainment, is using its EVENTIM.Pass to sell tickets for megastar Ed Sheeran's upcoming European tour and in doing so has taken a greater stand against the unauthorised secondary ticket market. This is the first time that the company has used only this platform for the sale of tickets. Tickets for the tour, which begins next spring, went on sale on 25 September, and in next to no time CTS EVENTIM had sold more than one million digital tickets across Europe through its proprietary technology.

Tickets can only be downloaded to the purchaser's smartphone using the EVENTIM.App. The app stores the tickets securely and displays a QR code for admission to the concert shortly before it is due to start. EVENTIM.Pass tickets can only be resold via EVENTIM's official resale platform fanSALE, which means they are fully traceable.

"We are delighted to be able to offer fans even more protection against unauthorised sales thanks to EVENTIM.Pass," said Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operating Officer at CTS EVENTIM. "This proprietary solution underlines our ambition to use cutting-edge technology to ensure that ticket sales are fair."

In the case of Ed Sheeran's tour, the artist's management team has requested additional security checks, such as the use of a transaction authentication number (TAN) to download the EVENTIM.Pass ticket.

Ed Sheeran's tour, which will be visiting twelve countries, begins in April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, and ends in September 2022 in Frankfurt.



About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside' and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.