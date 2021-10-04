checkAd

InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 10:30  |  75   |   |   

InterDigital proposal drives creation of new industry specification group

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Arman Shojaeifard, Research and Innovation Lead Researcher, has been elected Chair of ETSI’s newly developed Industry Specification Group (ISG) on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS).

The Chair election was held at the inaugural ETSI ISG RIS meeting on September 30, and also saw the election of Vice Chairs Richie Leo from ZTE and Professor Marco Di Renzo from CNRS. The group features diverse participating members from across industry and academia, including BT, Orange, CNRS, University of Oulu, Sony, Motorola, ZTE and Huawei, and will focus on defining use cases, covering identified scenarios, and clearly documenting the relevant requirements around the implementation of this new technology.

RIS corresponds to an entirely new type of system node that utilizes smart radio surfaces that may have properties of electromagnetic reflection, refraction, and absorption through small antennas or metamaterial elements. Made up of a large number of sub-wavelength cells that can be controlled using a programmable controller, RIS applications turn the wireless environment into a service and drive enhancements to various wireless KPIs. The chair election follows on the ETSI Director General approval of the establishment of the new RIS ISG proposal, spearheaded by InterDigital.

“I’m honored to lead this new and important research endeavor, especially as it represents the first time InterDigital has driven the creation of an ETSI research group,” said InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard, the new elected ETSI RIS ISG Chair. “RIS will create innovation opportunities and progressively impact the evolution of wireless system architecture, access technologies, and networking protocols, especially for 6G.”

“We are thrilled to start this new group in ETSI,” said David Boswarthick, Director New Technologies at ETSI. “ETSI works at the forefront of emerging and developing technologies and RIS is considered as one potential building block technology for 6G. It is excellent to welcome such a wide community of members from research, academia and industry in the new ISG.”

“We congratulate Arman for this esteemed leadership position, and the important work this new group will lead to make RIS viable and impactful future wireless technologies,” said InterDigital Chief Technology Officer Henry Tirri. “There are many technical issues that must be adequately addressed before RIS can be adopted into future standards, and the ETSI ISG RIS is equipped to address these challenges.”

Using real-time control signaling, RIS technology can adapt to the environment in a dynamic and goal-oriented way. Critical for 6G, RIS can be deployed for both indoor and outdoor usage, including offices, airports, shopping centers, lamp posts, and advertising billboards, and take any shape or be integrated onto objects. Using mostly passive components with low energy consumption and hardware costs, RIS are both cost-effective and environment friendly, and will improve systems KPIs and enable new services and an array of new applications in wireless 6G networks.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1714





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces InterDigital proposal drives creation of new industry specification groupWILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 39
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Caledonia declares another increased quarterly dividend
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...