AlsterResearch AG Initiation: tokentus investment AG - Your slice of unicorn

What’s it all about?

tokentus is a venture capital investment manager focused on blockchain markets. While still very young (founded in 2019), tokentus has already scored two major successes among its portfolio of 9 company investments. One of them, Celsius, could soon become a unicorn. Another, Qredo, has allocated tokens that now contribute significantly to the value of tokentus. Thus evidence is mounting that tokentus is adept at picking the right companies in the blockchain ecosystem. We view this as a rare opportunity to participate in the expected substantial growth in the blockchain markets, at manageable risk. We recommend to BUY with a PT of EUR 4.05, based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation. An authorized large capital increase of up to 20m shares at a minimum price of EUR 2.00 (time restricted until January 5th, 2022) would also boost the market cap and liquidity, and, together with an uplisting to Frankfurt exchange and Xetra, make the shares more accessible for institutional investors