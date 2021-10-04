checkAd

The Smart Choice For U.K. Commercial, Industrial Energy Customers FBR Energy LTD Expands United Kingdom Presence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 11:00  |  24   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, FBR Energy LTD experts have helped British commercial and industrial energy customers make smart choices for their energy needs. Now the London-based company is expanding its presence in the United Kingdom, offering a complete suite of energy consulting services including energy and carbon markets, ESG (environmental, social and governance), benchmarking and energy-efficiency evaluations.

FBR Energy's large client portfolio includes high-profile hotel operators, educational institutions, hospitals, food distribution and manufacturer distribution facilities. FBR Energy—a division of Good Energy LP, headquartered in New York, New York—is an officially registered United Kingdom business, company number 11448467.

FBR Energy has long helped customers in the United Kingdom secure low energy rates and boost their sustainability and ESG commitments. FBR hospitality clients have seamlessly incorporated environmentally friendly practices while maintaining high levels of service and luxury yet also saving money on energy expenditures. FBR Energy shows customers how to implement cost-saving changes, such as installing smart monitors, and create sustainable day-to-day practices. In addition, FBR Energy's consultants understand the complexities of energy and carbon market procurements for commercial and industrial facilities.

"With decades of experience and contacts throughout the United Kingdom, European Union and North America, FBR Energy excels at navigating volatile commodity markets," says Edward Carey, FBR Energy's Senior Business Development Manager. "FBR Energy experts will help U.K. commercial and industrial energy customers secure the lowest rates possible with no upfront fees—energy suppliers pay our fee."

About FBR Energy LTD

London-based FBR Energy provides cost-saving commercial and industrial energy consulting services throughout the United Kingdom and the European Union. With extensive experience in hospitality, commercial and industrial energy procurement, FBR Energy's client list includes high-profile hotel operators, hospitals and manufacturer distribution facilities. FBR Energy is a division of United States–based Good Energy LP. FBR Energy LTD's company number is 11448467. For more information, visit fbrenergy.com.

About Good Energy LP

For more than two decades, Good Energy LP, based in New York, New York, has been a worldwide leader in structuring and implementing community and government energy aggregation programs and providing energy procurement expertise for commercial and industrial customers. Good Energy now serves more communities and residents than any other single energy consultant in the United States. In addition to the United States and the United Kingdom, Good Energy has shared its energy consulting expertise with communities and businesses in Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Japan. Good Energy has achieved hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for commercial, industrial and individual customers with services such as benchmarking, retro commissioning, energy procurement and predominant use studies. Learn more at goodenergy.com and follow on Twitter @GoodEnergyUS.

FBR Energy LTD
 85 Gracechurch Street
London, United Kingdom EC3V 0AA
Registered in England and Wales No. 11448467
fbrenergy.com

U.K. media contact:
Edward Carey 
Sr. Business Development Manager
+44 (0)207 807 0653 
edwardcarey@fbrenergy.com 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Smart Choice For U.K. Commercial, Industrial Energy Customers FBR Energy LTD Expands United Kingdom Presence LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For more than a decade, FBR Energy LTD experts have helped British commercial and industrial energy customers make smart choices for their energy needs. Now the London-based company is expanding its presence in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Global Fitness Brand Unveils New LES MILLS+ Omnichannel Fitness Platform
5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan
Usain Bolt Surprises Kids at Pho3nix Futures Camp
Kindred Group: Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 September - 1 October, 2021
The Smart Choice For U.K. Commercial, Industrial Energy Customers: FBR Energy LTD Expands United Kingdom Presence
Titel
Silicon Carbide Market worth $2,113 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale