Tesvolt concludes an agreement in the hydrogen segment with a potential turnover of EUR 40 million

TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt concludes an agreement in the hydrogen segment with a potential turnover of EUR 40 million

04.10.2021
Tesvolt concludes an agreement in the hydrogen segment with a potential turnover of EUR 40 million

- Largest contract in the company's history

- Agreement is concluded with the Schaper Group for end customer APEX Group as part of a cooperative relationship

- Tesvolt storage systems and the SEnC control system developed by the Schaper Group ensure a reliable power supply for hydrogen electrolysis

- Positioning in the growing hydrogen market is underpinning Tesvolt's growth path

Wittenberg, 4 October 2021 - Tesvolt GmbH, one of the world's leading companies in technology for energy storage in the commercial and industrial sectors, has concluded an agreement for the largest contract so far in the company's history. Together with the Schaper Group, Tesvolt will implement various projects in the hydrogen segment, with the APEX Group as an end customer. By 2023, Tesvolt expects this venture to potentially turn over EUR 40 million. Tesvolt and the Schaper Group have been cooperating with each other since 2018 and recently strengthened their strategic partnership, also developing new concepts for using battery storage systems for integrated industrial applications.

For the hydrogen projects, Tesvolt will supply appropriate energy storage system solutions, which are significantly important for the process of hydrogen generation. As its cooperating partner, the Schaper Group is responsible for engineering and implementing higher-level control technology, as well as integrating the energy solution in the customer installation. The end customer, the APEX Group, which is based in Rostock and operates internationally, implements tailored projects in the hydrogen segment. As part of this, APEX operates, constructs and plans hydrogen production, storage and processing facilities. With independently manufactured hydrogen, APEX offers carbon-neutral power generation, which is used in the industrial sector, among others. To generate green hydrogen, water must be split by means of electrolysis. Energy from renewable sources, such as solar power, is used for this. Tesvolt's high-performance energy storage systems are used to guarantee a continuous power supply during the electrolysis process. This is especially important at times when there is insufficient solar energy available, for example. Consequently, the energy storage system combined with the SEnC control system also extends how long electrolysis lasts.

