Matas’ Share buyback program

04.10.2021, 11:00  |  12   |   |   

Company announcement no. 15 2021/22
Allerød, 4 October 2021


Matas’ Share buyback program


Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m and a maximum number of 850,000 shares, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.

The buyback program was launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program is structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

In the period from 30 August until and including 1 October 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Trading day Number of shares Average transaction price Amount, DKK
25: 27 September 2021 6,100 125.05 762,805
26: 28 September 2021 6,608 122.24 807,762
27: 29 September 2021 6,760 121.23 819,515
28: 30 September 2021 6,500 121.60 790,400
29: 01 October 2021 6,500 120.20 781,300
Acc. trading for days 25-29 32,468 122.02 3,961,745
Acc. trading for days 1-29 176,853 127.26 22,560,320


Following the transactions described above, Matas owned a total of 185,437 Matas shares corresponding to 0.48% of the total number of 38,291,492 Matas shares ultimo 1 October 2021.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback program are attached and published on investor.matas.dk.


Contacts

Henrik Brünniche Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08  

Attachments





