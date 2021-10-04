DEBIOPHARM ENCOURAGES BREAKTHROUGH CANCER RESEARCH IN JAPAN THROUGH ITS COMPETITIVE JCA MAUVERNAY AWARD
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 04.10.2021, 11:10 | 18 | 0 |
Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a
Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the two winners of
the 17th annual JCA Mauvernay Award for breakthrough Japanese oncology research
projects in 2 categories: Innovative and/or Disruptive Research -Dr. Shumpei
Ishikawa and Translational Research - Dr. Hiromichi Ebi. The winners were
honored with trophies and a monetary prize during the hybrid (virtual/live)
meeting of the 80th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) on
Saturday, October 2nd in Yokohama, Japan by Prof. Hideyuki Saya President of the
JCA and Dr. Takato Noumi, Debiopharm's representative in Japan along with
Thierry Mauvernay, President of Debiopharm, Bertrand Ducrey CEO of Debiopharm
who joined virtually.
"Japan and Switzerland share several common values such as commitment to
excellence and professional diligence. That's one of the reasons why I believe
Japanese research continues to excel and surpass our expectations," expressed
Thierry Mauvernay, president of Debiopharm. "It is our honor to award these two
new JCA Mauvernay Award winners and realize what their early research could mean
for patients in the future through further development."
Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the two winners of
the 17th annual JCA Mauvernay Award for breakthrough Japanese oncology research
projects in 2 categories: Innovative and/or Disruptive Research -Dr. Shumpei
Ishikawa and Translational Research - Dr. Hiromichi Ebi. The winners were
honored with trophies and a monetary prize during the hybrid (virtual/live)
meeting of the 80th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) on
Saturday, October 2nd in Yokohama, Japan by Prof. Hideyuki Saya President of the
JCA and Dr. Takato Noumi, Debiopharm's representative in Japan along with
Thierry Mauvernay, President of Debiopharm, Bertrand Ducrey CEO of Debiopharm
who joined virtually.
"Japan and Switzerland share several common values such as commitment to
excellence and professional diligence. That's one of the reasons why I believe
Japanese research continues to excel and surpass our expectations," expressed
Thierry Mauvernay, president of Debiopharm. "It is our honor to award these two
new JCA Mauvernay Award winners and realize what their early research could mean
for patients in the future through further development."
"We were impressed with the potential implications of Dr.Ishikawa and Dr. Ebi in
different cancer types. Cancer remains the leading cause of death worldwide so
it deserves the deep exploration by great minds in order to come closer to a
cure. Japanese cancer researchers continue to capture the attention of the
international community as seen in several of the past Nobel Peace Prizes in
Medicine. So, we are very pleased to continue to this important award and hope
to spark further collaboration," explained Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm.
Dr. Shumpei Ishikawa's disruptive research at the University of Toyko, is
offering new insights into an aggressive form of gastric cancer, diffuse-type
gastric carcinoma (DGC), by exploring the genomic characterization the cancer's
life cycle. His comprehensive characterization of DGC includes the
identification of genes that drive the transformation of cells to cancer cells
(oncogenes), the molecular and cellular dissection of the tumor microenvironment
and the environmental factors contributing to the disease. This holistic
approach has led to several influential discoveries that have been published in
top-ranking scientific journals.
Dr. Hiromichi Ebi's translational research at the Aichi Cancer Center Research
Institute is examining the development of targeted therapies against tumor with
aberrant MAPK signaling. His work is focusing on the elucidation of the
molecular mechanisms underlying the differential clinical activities of drugs
targeting mutated oncogenes depending on the cancerous tissue and the tumor
microenvironment.
The JCA-Mauvernay Award
Since 2005, the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) and Debiopharm Group have
co-organized the 'JCA-Mauvernay Award'. This prize illustrates the curiosity
that drives researchers as well as the scientific cooperation between Japan and
Switzerland. It aims at recognizing outstanding achievements in the field of
oncology amongst Japanese researchers, in both the fundamental and the clinical
aspects. The award has a total value of CHF 25'000.
Debiopharm's commitment to patients
Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in
oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery
products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and
technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy
and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize
patient access globally.
For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com/
We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at
http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews
Contact:
Debiopharm Contact
Dawn Haughton-Bonine
Communication Manager
mailto:dawn.bonine@debiopharm.com
Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121610/5036561
OTS: Debiopharm International SA
different cancer types. Cancer remains the leading cause of death worldwide so
it deserves the deep exploration by great minds in order to come closer to a
cure. Japanese cancer researchers continue to capture the attention of the
international community as seen in several of the past Nobel Peace Prizes in
Medicine. So, we are very pleased to continue to this important award and hope
to spark further collaboration," explained Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm.
Dr. Shumpei Ishikawa's disruptive research at the University of Toyko, is
offering new insights into an aggressive form of gastric cancer, diffuse-type
gastric carcinoma (DGC), by exploring the genomic characterization the cancer's
life cycle. His comprehensive characterization of DGC includes the
identification of genes that drive the transformation of cells to cancer cells
(oncogenes), the molecular and cellular dissection of the tumor microenvironment
and the environmental factors contributing to the disease. This holistic
approach has led to several influential discoveries that have been published in
top-ranking scientific journals.
Dr. Hiromichi Ebi's translational research at the Aichi Cancer Center Research
Institute is examining the development of targeted therapies against tumor with
aberrant MAPK signaling. His work is focusing on the elucidation of the
molecular mechanisms underlying the differential clinical activities of drugs
targeting mutated oncogenes depending on the cancerous tissue and the tumor
microenvironment.
The JCA-Mauvernay Award
Since 2005, the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) and Debiopharm Group have
co-organized the 'JCA-Mauvernay Award'. This prize illustrates the curiosity
that drives researchers as well as the scientific cooperation between Japan and
Switzerland. It aims at recognizing outstanding achievements in the field of
oncology amongst Japanese researchers, in both the fundamental and the clinical
aspects. The award has a total value of CHF 25'000.
Debiopharm's commitment to patients
Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in
oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery
products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and
technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy
and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize
patient access globally.
For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com/
We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at
http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews
Contact:
Debiopharm Contact
Dawn Haughton-Bonine
Communication Manager
mailto:dawn.bonine@debiopharm.com
Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121610/5036561
OTS: Debiopharm International SA
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0