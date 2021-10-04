DEBIOPHARM ENCOURAGES BREAKTHROUGH CANCER RESEARCH IN JAPAN THROUGH ITS COMPETITIVE JCA MAUVERNAY AWARD

Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a

Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the two winners of

the 17th annual JCA Mauvernay Award for breakthrough Japanese oncology research

projects in 2 categories: Innovative and/or Disruptive Research -Dr. Shumpei

Ishikawa and Translational Research - Dr. Hiromichi Ebi. The winners were

honored with trophies and a monetary prize during the hybrid (virtual/live)

meeting of the 80th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) on

Saturday, October 2nd in Yokohama, Japan by Prof. Hideyuki Saya President of the

JCA and Dr. Takato Noumi, Debiopharm's representative in Japan along with

Thierry Mauvernay, President of Debiopharm, Bertrand Ducrey CEO of Debiopharm

who joined virtually.



"Japan and Switzerland share several common values such as commitment to

excellence and professional diligence. That's one of the reasons why I believe

Japanese research continues to excel and surpass our expectations," expressed

Thierry Mauvernay, president of Debiopharm. "It is our honor to award these two

new JCA Mauvernay Award winners and realize what their early research could mean

for patients in the future through further development."







different cancer types. Cancer remains the leading cause of death worldwide so

it deserves the deep exploration by great minds in order to come closer to a

cure. Japanese cancer researchers continue to capture the attention of the

international community as seen in several of the past Nobel Peace Prizes in

Medicine. So, we are very pleased to continue to this important award and hope

to spark further collaboration," explained Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm.



Dr. Shumpei Ishikawa's disruptive research at the University of Toyko, is

offering new insights into an aggressive form of gastric cancer, diffuse-type

gastric carcinoma (DGC), by exploring the genomic characterization the cancer's

life cycle. His comprehensive characterization of DGC includes the

identification of genes that drive the transformation of cells to cancer cells

(oncogenes), the molecular and cellular dissection of the tumor microenvironment

and the environmental factors contributing to the disease. This holistic

approach has led to several influential discoveries that have been published in

top-ranking scientific journals.



Dr. Hiromichi Ebi's translational research at the Aichi Cancer Center Research

Institute is examining the development of targeted therapies against tumor with

aberrant MAPK signaling. His work is focusing on the elucidation of the

molecular mechanisms underlying the differential clinical activities of drugs

targeting mutated oncogenes depending on the cancerous tissue and the tumor

microenvironment.



The JCA-Mauvernay Award



Since 2005, the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) and Debiopharm Group have

co-organized the 'JCA-Mauvernay Award'. This prize illustrates the curiosity

that drives researchers as well as the scientific cooperation between Japan and

Switzerland. It aims at recognizing outstanding achievements in the field of

oncology amongst Japanese researchers, in both the fundamental and the clinical

aspects. The award has a total value of



Debiopharm's commitment to patients



Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in

oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery

products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and

technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy

and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize

patient access globally.



For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com/



We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at

http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews



Contact:



Debiopharm Contact

Dawn Haughton-Bonine

Communication Manager

mailto:dawn.bonine@debiopharm.com

Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121610/5036561

OTS: Debiopharm International SA





"We were impressed with the potential implications of Dr.Ishikawa and Dr. Ebi indifferent cancer types. Cancer remains the leading cause of death worldwide soit deserves the deep exploration by great minds in order to come closer to acure. Japanese cancer researchers continue to capture the attention of theinternational community as seen in several of the past Nobel Peace Prizes inMedicine. So, we are very pleased to continue to this important award and hopeto spark further collaboration," explained Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm.Dr. Shumpei Ishikawa's disruptive research at the University of Toyko, isoffering new insights into an aggressive form of gastric cancer, diffuse-typegastric carcinoma (DGC), by exploring the genomic characterization the cancer'slife cycle. His comprehensive characterization of DGC includes theidentification of genes that drive the transformation of cells to cancer cells(oncogenes), the molecular and cellular dissection of the tumor microenvironmentand the environmental factors contributing to the disease. This holisticapproach has led to several influential discoveries that have been published intop-ranking scientific journals.Dr. Hiromichi Ebi's translational research at the Aichi Cancer Center ResearchInstitute is examining the development of targeted therapies against tumor withaberrant MAPK signaling. His work is focusing on the elucidation of themolecular mechanisms underlying the differential clinical activities of drugstargeting mutated oncogenes depending on the cancerous tissue and the tumormicroenvironment.The JCA-Mauvernay AwardSince 2005, the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) and Debiopharm Group haveco-organized the 'JCA-Mauvernay Award'. This prize illustrates the curiositythat drives researchers as well as the scientific cooperation between Japan andSwitzerland. It aims at recognizing outstanding achievements in the field ofoncology amongst Japanese researchers, in both the fundamental and the clinicalaspects. The award has a total value of CHF 25'000.Debiopharm's commitment to patientsDebiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs inoncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discoveryproducts and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds andtechnologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacyand then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximizepatient access globally.For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com/We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews athttp://twitter.com/DebiopharmNewsContact:Debiopharm ContactDawn Haughton-BonineCommunication Managermailto:dawn.bonine@debiopharm.comTel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121610/5036561OTS: Debiopharm International SA