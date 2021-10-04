Fingrid raises the grid transmission fees by two per cent

Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange Release 4 October 2021 at 12:00 EET



Fingrid is raising the fees for electricity transmission in the main grid by an average of two per cent in 2022. One of the key reasons for the increase is the rising cost of market-based reserves. Reserves ensure that generation and consumption are in balance in the power system.

Fingrid has succeeded in maintaining its cost-efficiency. According to the latest European comparison, Fingrid’s grid service fees are the second-lowest in a reference group of about 20 countries. Fingrid aims to remain among the least expensive transmission system operators in the future, thereby providing Finnish companies with a competitive advantage.