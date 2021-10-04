TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of EUR 40 million

- Largest contract in the company's history- Agreement is concluded with the Schaper Group for end customer APEX Group as part of a cooperative relationship- Tesvolt storage systems and the SEnC control system developed by the Schaper Group ensure a …

WITTENBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Tesvolt GmbH, one of the world's leading companies in technology for energy storage in the commercial and industrial sectors, has concluded an agreement for the largest contract so far in the company's history. Together with the Schaper Group, Tesvolt will implement various projects in the hydrogen segment, with the APEX Group as an end customer. By 2023, Tesvolt expects this venture to potentially turn over EUR 40 million. Tesvolt and the Schaper Group have been cooperating with each other since 2018 and recently strengthened their strategic partnership, also developing new concepts for using battery storage systems for integrated industrial applications.