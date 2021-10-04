Guidewire Software Recognised as a Leader for Fourth Consecutive Year in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner, “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe1”. Guidewire was placed highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis. This is the fourth year that Gartner has produced a Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe, and it marks the fourth year that Guidewire has been named a Leader. A complimentary copy of the report can be viewed here.

