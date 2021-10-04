Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet Targeting Early Detection Of Disease In The Elderly And Even Pregnant Women

Jerusalem (ots/PRNewswire) - Home-based Urinalysis technology innovator, Olive

Diagnostics, begins financing round led by the Maccabi Foundation, eHealth

Ventures and Venturing Ltd., as it readies for market launch



Olive Diagnostics (https://www.olive.earth/) , developer of the world's first

optical sensor for passive and seamless uranalysis technology at home, begins a

round of funding led by the Maccabi Foundation. The strong vote of confidence

from the healthcare sector sends a clear signal of the need for the company's

non-invasive urinalysis device and data.





"Taking our next step in building the #UriNation we will see our devices in agedcare homes around the world!" said Guy Goldman, Founder and CEO of OliveDiagnostics. "One might say 'ur-ine luck' with the volume of data that isseamlessly collected before a user can even flush! We are bringing home-based,remote monitoring into the digital age and allowing users to better managechronic illnesses through the continuous detection of urine-based bio markers.We are proud and thrilled that our investors have recognized the goldenopportunity."With a potential market of every active toilet user wishing to monitor theirhealth, Olive Diagnostics expects its devices to initially hit elder care homesand women's health clinics by the end of 2021, with unprecedented potential forexpansion throughout Aged-Care systems and individual homes around the world.Olive Diagnostics' technology passively collects molecular and volumetric datavia real time spectroscopy of the user's urine stream. The data available inurine (biochemistry, minerals, vitamins, pH and more) is critical to patienthealth and central to medical diagnostics. The solution will bolster earlydetection and accurate early intervention to help combat rising healthcare costsand improve user's quality of life." The innovation and potential that will be introduced with this technology isendless. When we consider the vast amount of information available in urine, itbecomes obvious that this is a major area of opportunity for improvement," saidDr. Joseph Rosenblum CMO eHealth Ventures. "Olive's sophisticated technology,which delivers instant molecular detection of a moving urine stream, provides aninnovative new direction and will make the current modes of spot testing viacumbersome cup-paper-dipstick obsolete," added Dr. Rosenblum.About Olive DiagnosticsOlive Diagnostics has developed the world's first 100% passive, non-invasive