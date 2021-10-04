checkAd

Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet Targeting Early Detection Of Disease In The Elderly And Even Pregnant Women

Jerusalem (ots/PRNewswire) - Home-based Urinalysis technology innovator, Olive
Diagnostics, begins financing round led by the Maccabi Foundation, eHealth
Ventures and Venturing Ltd., as it readies for market launch

Olive Diagnostics (https://www.olive.earth/) , developer of the world's first
optical sensor for passive and seamless uranalysis technology at home, begins a
round of funding led by the Maccabi Foundation. The strong vote of confidence
from the healthcare sector sends a clear signal of the need for the company's
non-invasive urinalysis device and data.

"Taking our next step in building the #UriNation we will see our devices in aged
care homes around the world!" said Guy Goldman, Founder and CEO of Olive
Diagnostics. "One might say 'ur-ine luck' with the volume of data that is
seamlessly collected before a user can even flush! We are bringing home-based,
remote monitoring into the digital age and allowing users to better manage
chronic illnesses through the continuous detection of urine-based bio markers.
We are proud and thrilled that our investors have recognized the golden
opportunity."

With a potential market of every active toilet user wishing to monitor their
health, Olive Diagnostics expects its devices to initially hit elder care homes
and women's health clinics by the end of 2021, with unprecedented potential for
expansion throughout Aged-Care systems and individual homes around the world.

Olive Diagnostics' technology passively collects molecular and volumetric data
via real time spectroscopy of the user's urine stream. The data available in
urine (biochemistry, minerals, vitamins, pH and more) is critical to patient
health and central to medical diagnostics. The solution will bolster early
detection and accurate early intervention to help combat rising healthcare costs
and improve user's quality of life.

" The innovation and potential that will be introduced with this technology is
endless. When we consider the vast amount of information available in urine, it
becomes obvious that this is a major area of opportunity for improvement," said
Dr. Joseph Rosenblum CMO eHealth Ventures. "Olive's sophisticated technology,
which delivers instant molecular detection of a moving urine stream, provides an
innovative new direction and will make the current modes of spot testing via
cumbersome cup-paper-dipstick obsolete," added Dr. Rosenblum.

About Olive Diagnostics

Olive Diagnostics has developed the world's first 100% passive, non-invasive
