Trident Financial Planning Joins Connectus, Further Expanding Connectus' Footprint in the United Kingdom

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Trident Financial Planning Limited ("Trident") has been acquired by Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus").

Trident is a boutique chartered financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in Berkshire, England with a satellite office in East Lothian, Scotland. Founded in 2010 by Vincent Reeves, Duncan Forbes and Andrew Wagstaff, Trident provides customized wealth management and financial planning advice to individuals and families throughout the United Kingdom. Through a high touch, personalized service model for clients across all phases of their financial lives, Trident has established long-standing and loyal multi-generational relationships.

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with Connectus," said Vincent Reeves, Founder and Director of Trident. "This is the next step in the evolution of our firm, and we are pleased to be gaining a strategic partner who appreciates our entrepreneurial and client-centric mindset. Similarly, we look forward to gaining access to the collaborative community and resources Connectus offers to support our growth and our long-term succession plan."

"We are thrilled to welcome Trident as the second firm to join Connectus in the United Kingdom following Connectus' initial entry into this market earlier this year," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Joining Connectus will enable the Trident team to broaden their capabilities and access a consortium of like-minded advisers while they maintain autonomy over their client relationships. Connectus' unique value proposition has allowed us to sustain strong momentum in the United Kingdom. By providing advisors with the technology and tools to efficiently deliver an exceptional client experience, while also giving them the resources to achieve substantial operating efficiencies, Connectus remains highly differentiated in the wealth management market globally."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

