EHT Provides Enhanced Power Solutions to Major Canadian Telecom

"The complete hybrid solar and wind system has been designed to increase the power output of the renewable power solution to ensure the diesel generator remains a backup power source only," says Jerry Foster, President of EHT and Co-founder of Windular.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company's Windular Research and Technologies division has secured an enhanced renewable energy package for Bell Canada including EHT's Solar Shelter which will be used to efficiently house power equipment at one of the company's remote sites in Northern Ontario. The renewable power initiative will offset the increased power requirements at the site and represents over $425,000 in revenue for EHT.

The implementation of this sustainable package includes a substantially enhanced R-thermal shelter which is powered by EHT's embedded solar to further showcase the benefits of the EHT fabrication system. "The ability to use power efficiently to maintain a proper indoor temperature whether it is -40C or +40C is a key benefit to the EHT fabrication system which includes a solar roof element. The key to a successful renewable power solution starts with an efficient use of power," added Foster.

The EHT solar shelter is currently a discussion point with other global Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") where efficient power management is becoming a mandated position including the adoption of renewable energy sources such as the smart design and engineering of the EHT Solar Shelter.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT (TSXV:EHT) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

