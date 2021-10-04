IAV at the 30th Aachen Colloquium Sustainable Mobility

Berlin, 4 October, 2021 - The demands for a safe, efficient and sustainable mobility of the future are increasing, the automotive industry is facing a new era. As one of the leading engineering partners, IAV offers future solutions for the relevant technology fields. With numerous experts from research and industry, the "Aachen Colloquium Sustainable Mobility" (4-6 October, 2021) is setting the right framework for technical innovations and stimulating discourse.

IAV presents itself at Aachen with four groundbreaking exhibits, which primarily demonstrate the technology expertise of the Berlin-based engineering specialist in the field of drive train development.

With its LEAN fuel cell drive train, IAV offers an innovative powertrain for the use of fuel cells in passenger cars. A small fuel cell with 40 kW power is combined with a more powerful battery with 22 kWh. This approach significantly simplifies the application and significantly reduces the dynamic load on the fuel cell, which considerably extends the life of the fuel cell.

The modular E-Kit developed by IAV enables battery-electric drives to be adapted to each passenger car segment in a fleet-optimized way. The systematic combination of scalable and modular systems, such as battery and electric machine, enables a large variety of variants to be displayed for all vehicle segments and their drive topologies. The platform covers a power spectrum of 100 to 440 kW, battery capacities of 27 to 115 kWh and voltage ranges of 400 and 800 volts.

A demonstration in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) shows the possibilities of raising efficiency in development through AI. Visitors to the IAV booth (booth number 14, ground floor) can test their ability to be more efficient than the IAV process in the playful application "Can you beat the AI?"

The highlight of the exhibition booth is the Volkswagen rear-axle drive of the modular E-drive assembly (MEB Base+), which was developed in cooperation with IAV. The permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) has a 1-speed transmission arranged parallel to the axle. The power is 150 kW with a maximum torque of 310 Nm. The exhibit represents numerous other solutions that IAV has contributed to the cross-brand use of the Volkswagen MEB. IAV intends to further expand this success as a partner for the development of future-oriented drive systems on the way to CO 2 -neutral mobility.

Press Contact:

Andreas Cremer

Carnostrasse 1, 10587 Berlin

T: +49 172 1902 092; M: presse@iav.de

About IAV:

With more than 8,000 employees, IAV is one of the world's leading engineering partners for the automotive industry. The company has been developing innovative concepts and technologies for future vehicles for more than 35 years, and in 2020 it sold around 896 million euros. Customers worldwide include all well-known automobile manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to vehicle and drive development, IAV has already entered into electromobility and autonomous driving at an early stage and is today one of the leading development service providers in these fields. In addition to the development centers in Berlin, Gifhorn and Chemnitz/Stollberg, IAV has other locations in Munich, Sindelfingen and Ingolstadt, as well as in Europe, Asia and North and South America.

End of Media ReleaseIssuer: IAV GmbHKey word(s): Traffic

04.10.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: IAV GmbH Carnotsraße 1 10587 Berlin Germany Internet: https://www.iav.com/ EQS News ID: 1237684

End of News DGAP Media

1237684 04.10.2021