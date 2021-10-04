checkAd

IAV at the 30th Aachen Colloquium Sustainable Mobility

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.10.2021, 12:00  |  34   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 04.10.2021 / 12:00

Press Release

IAV at the 30th Aachen Colloquium Sustainable Mobility

Berlin, 4 October, 2021 - The demands for a safe, efficient and sustainable mobility of the future are increasing, the automotive industry is facing a new era. As one of the leading engineering partners, IAV offers future solutions for the relevant technology fields. With numerous experts from research and industry, the "Aachen Colloquium Sustainable Mobility" (4-6 October, 2021) is setting the right framework for technical innovations and stimulating discourse.

IAV presents itself at Aachen with four groundbreaking exhibits, which primarily demonstrate the technology expertise of the Berlin-based engineering specialist in the field of drive train development.

With its LEAN fuel cell drive train, IAV offers an innovative powertrain for the use of fuel cells in passenger cars. A small fuel cell with 40 kW power is combined with a more powerful battery with 22 kWh. This approach significantly simplifies the application and significantly reduces the dynamic load on the fuel cell, which considerably extends the life of the fuel cell.

The modular E-Kit developed by IAV enables battery-electric drives to be adapted to each passenger car segment in a fleet-optimized way. The systematic combination of scalable and modular systems, such as battery and electric machine, enables a large variety of variants to be displayed for all vehicle segments and their drive topologies. The platform covers a power spectrum of 100 to 440 kW, battery capacities of 27 to 115 kWh and voltage ranges of 400 and 800 volts.

A demonstration in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) shows the possibilities of raising efficiency in development through AI. Visitors to the IAV booth (booth number 14, ground floor) can test their ability to be more efficient than the IAV process in the playful application "Can you beat the AI?"

The highlight of the exhibition booth is the Volkswagen rear-axle drive of the modular E-drive assembly (MEB Base+), which was developed in cooperation with IAV. The permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) has a 1-speed transmission arranged parallel to the axle. The power is 150 kW with a maximum torque of 310 Nm. The exhibit represents numerous other solutions that IAV has contributed to the cross-brand use of the Volkswagen MEB. IAV intends to further expand this success as a partner for the development of future-oriented drive systems on the way to CO2-neutral mobility.

Press Contact:

Andreas Cremer

Carnostrasse 1, 10587 Berlin

T: +49 172 1902 092; M: presse@iav.de

About IAV:
With more than 8,000 employees, IAV is one of the world's leading engineering partners for the automotive industry. The company has been developing innovative concepts and technologies for future vehicles for more than 35 years, and in 2020 it sold around 896 million euros. Customers worldwide include all well-known automobile manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to vehicle and drive development, IAV has already entered into electromobility and autonomous driving at an early stage and is today one of the leading development service providers in these fields. In addition to the development centers in Berlin, Gifhorn and Chemnitz/Stollberg, IAV has other locations in Munich, Sindelfingen and Ingolstadt, as well as in Europe, Asia and North and South America.



End of Media Release

Issuer: IAV GmbH
Key word(s): Traffic

04.10.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: IAV GmbH
Carnotsraße 1
10587 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.iav.com/
EQS News ID: 1237684

 
End of News DGAP Media

1237684  04.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237684&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IAV at the 30th Aachen Colloquium Sustainable Mobility DGAP-Media / 04.10.2021 / 12:00 Press Release IAV at the 30th Aachen Colloquium Sustainable Mobility Berlin, 4 October, 2021 - The demands for a safe, efficient and sustainable mobility of the future are increasing, the automotive industry is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Turnaround nach erfolgreicher Restrukturierung ebnet Weg für heute beginnende Kapitalerhöhung - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. beginnt mit Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
DGAP-News: O2 Gold Inc.: O2Gold erbohrt 19 g/t Au im Haupterzgang Aurora, erhöht die nachgewiesene Tiefe der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: WESTGRUND AG initiates review of strategic options
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement