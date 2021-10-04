checkAd

DGAP-News DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband: Institutional Investor, WirtschaftsWoche und DIRK prämieren Deutschlands beste Investor Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.10.2021, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband: Institutional Investor, WirtschaftsWoche und DIRK prämieren Deutschlands beste Investor Relations

04.10.2021 / 12:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Pressemitteilung


Institutional Investor, WirtschaftsWoche und DIRK prämieren Deutschlands beste Investor Relations

Frankfurt am Main, 04. Oktober 2021. Institutional Investor, die WirtschaftsWoche und der DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband freuen sich, die Preisträger des "Deutschen Investor Relations Preises 2021" bekannt zu geben. Mit dem Preis wird alljährlich außergewöhnliche Investor Relations-Arbeit in Deutschland prämiert. In diesem Jahr wird er bereits zum 21. Mal vergeben.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=ebe28c1cb34912e9d6b544742543db29



Die Preisträger der einzelnen Kategorien sind:

Kategorie: Best Investor Relations by a Company

DAX30

1. Platz: Deutsche Telekom AG

2. Platz: RWE AG

3. Platz: Allianz SE

MDAX

1. Platz: HelloFresh Deutschland SE & Co. KG

2. Platz: Symrise AG

3. Platz: AIXTRON SE

SDAX

1. Platz: Jenoptik AG

2. Platz: flatexDEGIRO AG

3. Platz: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

 

Kategorie: Best Investor Relations-Manager

DAX30

1. Platz: Sebastian Steffen, adidas AG

2. Platz: Michael Hagmann, Siemens Energy AG

3. Platz: Oliver Schmidt, Allianz SE

MDAX

1. Platz: Florian Fuchs, Fraport AG

2. Platz: Guido Pickert, AIXTRON SE

3. Platz: Tobias Erfurth, Symrise AG

SDAX

1. Plätze: Jürgen Junginger, Aareal Bank AG

Andreas Trösch, NORMA Group SE

3. Plätze: Romy Acosta, JOST Werke AG

Martin Praum, PATRIZIA AG

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband: Institutional Investor, WirtschaftsWoche und DIRK prämieren Deutschlands beste Investor Relations DGAP-News: DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband: Institutional Investor, WirtschaftsWoche und DIRK prämieren Deutschlands beste Investor Relations 04.10.2021 / 12:00 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Turnaround nach erfolgreicher Restrukturierung ebnet Weg für heute beginnende Kapitalerhöhung - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. beginnt mit Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
DGAP-News: O2 Gold Inc.: O2Gold erbohrt 19 g/t Au im Haupterzgang Aurora, erhöht die nachgewiesene Tiefe der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: WESTGRUND AG initiates review of strategic options
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement