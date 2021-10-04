DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband: Institutional Investor, WirtschaftsWoche und DIRK prämieren Deutschlands beste Investor Relations



Institutional Investor, WirtschaftsWoche und DIRK prämieren Deutschlands beste Investor Relations



Frankfurt am Main, 04. Oktober 2021. Institutional Investor, die WirtschaftsWoche und der DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband freuen sich, die Preisträger des "Deutschen Investor Relations Preises 2021" bekannt zu geben. Mit dem Preis wird alljährlich außergewöhnliche Investor Relations-Arbeit in Deutschland prämiert. In diesem Jahr wird er bereits zum 21. Mal vergeben.





Die Preisträger der einzelnen Kategorien sind:

Kategorie: Best Investor Relations by a Company



DAX30

1. Platz: Deutsche Telekom AG

2. Platz: RWE AG

3. Platz: Allianz SE

MDAX

1. Platz: HelloFresh Deutschland SE & Co. KG

2. Platz: Symrise AG

3. Platz: AIXTRON SE

SDAX

1. Platz: Jenoptik AG

2. Platz: flatexDEGIRO AG

3. Platz: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

Kategorie: Best Investor Relations-Manager



DAX30

1. Platz: Sebastian Steffen, adidas AG

2. Platz: Michael Hagmann, Siemens Energy AG

3. Platz: Oliver Schmidt, Allianz SE

MDAX

1. Platz: Florian Fuchs, Fraport AG

2. Platz: Guido Pickert, AIXTRON SE

3. Platz: Tobias Erfurth, Symrise AG

SDAX

1. Plätze: Jürgen Junginger, Aareal Bank AG

Andreas Trösch, NORMA Group SE

3. Plätze: Romy Acosta, JOST Werke AG

Martin Praum, PATRIZIA AG