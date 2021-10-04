DGAP-News DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband: Institutional Investor, WirtschaftsWoche und DIRK prämieren Deutschlands beste Investor Relations
Institutional Investor, WirtschaftsWoche und DIRK prämieren Deutschlands beste Investor Relations
Frankfurt am Main, 04. Oktober 2021. Institutional Investor, die WirtschaftsWoche und der DIRK - Deutscher Investor Relations Verband freuen sich, die Preisträger des "Deutschen Investor Relations Preises 2021" bekannt zu geben. Mit dem Preis wird alljährlich außergewöhnliche Investor Relations-Arbeit in Deutschland prämiert. In diesem Jahr wird er bereits zum 21. Mal vergeben.
Die Preisträger der einzelnen Kategorien sind:
Kategorie: Best Investor Relations by a Company
DAX30
1. Platz: Deutsche Telekom AG
2. Platz: RWE AG
3. Platz: Allianz SE
MDAX
1. Platz: HelloFresh Deutschland SE & Co. KG
2. Platz: Symrise AG
3. Platz: AIXTRON SE
SDAX
1. Platz: Jenoptik AG
2. Platz: flatexDEGIRO AG
3. Platz: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Kategorie: Best Investor Relations-Manager
DAX30
1. Platz: Sebastian Steffen, adidas AG
2. Platz: Michael Hagmann, Siemens Energy AG
3. Platz: Oliver Schmidt, Allianz SE
MDAX
1. Platz: Florian Fuchs, Fraport AG
2. Platz: Guido Pickert, AIXTRON SE
3. Platz: Tobias Erfurth, Symrise AG
SDAX
1. Plätze: Jürgen Junginger, Aareal Bank AG
Andreas Trösch, NORMA Group SE
3. Plätze: Romy Acosta, JOST Werke AG
Martin Praum, PATRIZIA AG
