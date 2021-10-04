checkAd

Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 2 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2021, is valued at $44 million. This is the second of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.

With this award, Maxar will continue to provide more than 400,000 U.S. government users with unclassified, online and offline, on-demand access to high-resolution commercial imagery from Maxar in addition to geospatial data from other industry providers. Since 2011, the G-EGD program has enabled warfighters, first responders, intelligence analysts and civil government users to tap into Maxar’s 125-petabyte historical imagery library and daily imagery collections for time-sensitive, mission-critical planning and operations.

“The G-EGD platform provides U.S. and allied users with access to geospatial intelligence from a variety of industry providers at locations around the globe,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar CEO. “This ‘one-stop shop’ for commercial imagery access across federal agencies and military branches is an essential element for many national security and humanitarian missions. Maxar is proud to continue supporting warfighters and analysts with the information and insight to make confident decisions.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

