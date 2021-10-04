Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 2 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2021, is valued at $44 million. This is the second of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.

With this award, Maxar will continue to provide more than 400,000 U.S. government users with unclassified, online and offline, on-demand access to high-resolution commercial imagery from Maxar in addition to geospatial data from other industry providers. Since 2011, the G-EGD program has enabled warfighters, first responders, intelligence analysts and civil government users to tap into Maxar’s 125-petabyte historical imagery library and daily imagery collections for time-sensitive, mission-critical planning and operations.