checkAd

Hologic Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell for 15th Time to Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health, announced today that CEO Steve MacMillan will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on October 4 to mark the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The ceremony will kick off a series of efforts by Hologic, the company behind the Genius 3D Mammography exam and the inaugural Global Women’s Health Index, to increase awareness of the importance of annual mammograms and continue to shed light on the inequities in care, including racial disparities in breast cancer screening.

This initiative comes at a pivotal moment, as recent research has shown that, worldwide, just 12% of women said in 2020 that they had been tested for any type of cancer in the past 12 months.1 Additionally, earlier this year a comprehensive study published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR) found that Black women were less likely to receive a digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) exam and less likely to be screened multiple times during a five-year period than Caucasian women.2

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a time to reflect on the work we've done with our partners to eliminate breast cancer screening disparities for Black women. While we’re proud of the progress we've made, there is still significant work ahead of us," said MacMillan. “Our commitment to advancing change through education, research and the delivery of care is steadfast, because we believe that all women should be afforded the dignity and benefits of early breast cancer detection."

Following the bell ringing, Hologic will host Screening the System: A Dialogue on Bias and Breast Health, a panel discussion featuring Linda Goler Blount, President & CEO of the Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI); Mary J. Blige, Grammy award-winning artist and P.O.W.E.R. of Sure spokeswoman; and Dr. Arlene Richardson, Chair of the Department of Radiology, Jackson Park Hospital, Chicago, a recipient of funding from Hologic's Project Health Equality. The event will be available via livestream on Hologic's YouTube channel beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Complementing this essential conversation is the launch of new educational resources for patients through the P.O.W.E.R. of Sure campaign – a joint effort between BWHI and Hologic that examines common barriers to early screening and generates awareness of the importance of annual mammograms among Black women. Campaign spokeswoman Mary J. Blige and several prominent Black women lend their voices to the campaign, which features a multimedia digital hub with resources including common facts and myths about mammography, frequently asked questions regarding breast cancer and screening guidelines, and a list of locations offering breast cancer screening.

Seite 1 von 3
Hologic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hologic Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell for 15th Time to Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health, announced today that CEO Steve MacMillan will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on October 4 to mark the beginning of Breast Cancer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...