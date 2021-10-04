Wallbox to Trade on NYSE Under Ticker “WBX”

Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced it has completed its business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC), a special purpose acquisition company. The business combination was approved by Kensington stockholders in a special meeting held on September 30, 2021 and formally closed on October 1, 2021. Wallbox shares will start trading today on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "WBX” and warrants will trade under the ticker symbol “WBX.WS”.

Wallbox offers EV charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use. The company’s product line-up includes Quasar, the world’s first DC bidirectional charger for home use; Supernova and Hypernova, DC fast and ultrafast chargers for public use; and a suite of AC charging solutions and smart energy management software. Ahead of budgeted expectations, Wallbox closed the first half of 2021 with more than 300% YoY revenue growth, propelled by its global expansion, an array of strategic alliances and steadily growing market tailwinds for EVs and charging infrastructure worldwide.

With nine offices across three continents and a presence in more than 80 countries, Wallbox has sold more than 200,000 charging units since its founding in 2015. One of the only truly global players in its industry, Wallbox operates a vertically integrated supply chain, managing its production internally. This has allowed Wallbox better gross margins over its peers in the EV charging market, and has enabled the company to sustain production despite COVID and global chip shortage-related supply challenges. The company currently manufactures its products in Europe and China, and recently announced the addition of a U.S. manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas, which is slated to begin production in 2022.

"Entering the public markets was a natural next step for our company, as the demand for EV charging and energy management infrastructure is growing steadily around the world," said Enric Asunción, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wallbox. "The transaction grants Wallbox the necessary resources to fund our continued global expansion and further advance the innovation of both existing and new solutions for private, public and corporate use. While this is a great milestone, our mission remains the same - accelerating the transition to greener energy consumption worldwide.”