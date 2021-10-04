CN Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders on March 22, 2022

Focused on executing on growth and value creation strategy despite TCI’s inappropriate attempts to seize effective control of the company

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) today announced that it has scheduled a Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) in response to a requisition by CIFF Capital and TCI (collectively “TCI”). The Special Meeting is scheduled to be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. TCI and CN have mutually agreed to the date of the Special Meeting.

