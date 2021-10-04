checkAd

The Ensign Group Adds Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in Texas; One Skilled Nursing Facility in Idaho

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it acquired the operations of the following skilled nursing facilities in Texas and Idaho:

  • River Pointe of Trinity Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 98-bed skilled nursing facility located in Trinity, Texas;
  • Park Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a 150-bed skilled nursing facility located in De Soto, Texas; and
  • Skyline Transitional Care Center, a 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Boise, Idaho.

The acquisitions were effective October 1, 2021 and will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease.

“These opportunistic acquisitions further solidify our growing presence in both Texas and Idaho,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “These acquisitions fit very nicely into our existing operations from a cultural and geographic perspective,” he added.

Kevin Niccum, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign’s Texas-based subsidiary, added, “We are excited to work with the wonderful caregivers at each of these facilities in order to enhance the quality of care provided to each resident and their family.”

"We could not be happier to add Skyline Transitional Care Center, which has a great core of caregivers that truly care about the residents and families they serve," said Stephen Farnsworth, President of Ensign’s Idaho-Nevada market.

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 245 healthcare operations, 22 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states.  Ensign owns 95 real estate assets.  Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 245 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.





