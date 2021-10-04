Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Reauthorization of Share Repurchase Program

This repurchase program authorization replaces the authorization of October 23, 2020 which expired on September 30, 2021. Under the former repurchase authorization, the Company repurchased a 478,769 shares of its common stock at an average price of $10.45 for a total of $5.0 million including fees and expenses.

Midland, TX, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $10 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. The repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2022, subject to earlier termination of the program by the Board of Directors. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately 13,183,262 common shares outstanding.

Repurchases may be made in open market purchases, block trades or in privately negotiated transactions. Repurchases, if any, under the program will be made at the discretion of management, and will depend upon market pricing and conditions, business, legal, accounting and other considerations. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations of Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Repurchases may be made pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with SEC Rule 10b5-1, which would permit common stock to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws.

The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without notice, in the Company’s discretion, based upon a number of factors, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, the need for capital in the Company’s operations and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares. The Company intends to finance the repurchases with existing liquidity and free cash flow.