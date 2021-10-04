checkAd

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Reauthorization of Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 12:00  |  33   |   |   

Midland, TX, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $10 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. The repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2022, subject to earlier termination of the program by the Board of Directors. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately 13,183,262 common shares outstanding.

This repurchase program authorization replaces the authorization of October 23, 2020 which expired on September 30, 2021. Under the former repurchase authorization, the Company repurchased a 478,769 shares of its common stock at an average price of $10.45 for a total of $5.0 million including fees and expenses.

Repurchases may be made in open market purchases, block trades or in privately negotiated transactions. Repurchases, if any, under the program will be made at the discretion of management, and will depend upon market pricing and conditions, business, legal, accounting and other considerations. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations of Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Repurchases may be made pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with SEC Rule 10b5-1, which would permit common stock to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws.

The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without notice, in the Company’s discretion, based upon a number of factors, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, the need for capital in the Company’s operations and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares. The Company intends to finance the repurchases with existing liquidity and free cash flow.

Seite 1 von 3
Erdgas jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Reauthorization of Share Repurchase Program Midland, TX, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:05 UhrDGAP-News: DLA Piper verstärkt sich mit ehemaligem BASF General Counsel und Chief Compliance Officer Dr. Wolfgang Haas
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:14 UhrTagesausblick-Livestream: DAX: Kampf um 200-Tage-Linie
CMC TV | Kommentare
07:00 UhrHexagon Agility receives tenth set of orders for RNG/CNG trucks from major global logistics customer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
05:00 UhrNel Aktie: Jetzt wird’s eng. Sogar NIKOLA geht „fremd“. Keine Elektrolyse, keine Tankstellen mehr…
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
02.10.21Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at September 30, 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Marktgeflüster: Rallys verkaufen, bis Fed Tapering verkündet!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
01.10.21Gazprom stellt Gastransit nach Ungarn über die Ukraine ein
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.10.21Tagesausblick-Livestream: DAX: Bricht die 200-Tage-Linie?
CMC TV | Kommentare
30.09.21Marktgeflüster: Inflation, dann Stagflation: Der perfekte Sturm!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
30.09.21Aemetis Signs Offtake Agreement with Delta Air Lines for 250 Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten