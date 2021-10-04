checkAd

Fintech & Insurtech Live More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 12:04  |  38   |   |   

NORWICH, England, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organisers of FinTech & InsurTech Live - the hybrid industry conference due to start on October 12th - have released more in-person tickets after 'incredible demand' led to an initial early sell-out.

BizClik Media Group, the publisher behind FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital announced that the event would be hybrid (and not virtual-only) back in July.

Managing Editor James Clark said: "As soon as we announced an in-person element to this event, the demand was clear. The FinTech and InsurTech industries have very strong communities and in-person events are where the community comes to life. We embraced that from day one. There will be an all-inclusive catered networking area to accompany the in-person stages at the stunning Tobacco Docks venue. Our speakers are carefully curated to ensure that people walk away with actionable insights and real inspiration. We will also be announcing our Top 100 Leaders in FinTech list - a rundown of the most inspirational and influential people in the industry, nominated by fellow FinTech professionals."

London's iconic Tobacco Dock venue will play host to over 65 speakers including London Stock Exchange Group's Luke Manning, Vodafone M-Pesa's Parminder Mann, Mastercard's Ruth Polyblank, Bank of England's Tangy Morgan and Revolut's Tasos Chatzimichailidis. The event is sponsored by globally celebrated FinTech startup Saphyr.

Tuesday (12th) and Wednesday (13th) of October are fully hybrid days, whilst Thursday (14th) remains virtual - with programming scheduled for the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Virtual attendees can network and interact with virtual and in-person attendees through the event's networking platform.

In-person and virtual tickets are available at the event's website.

Contact: James Clark
james.clark@bizclikmedia.com
 020 8054 2031




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fintech & Insurtech Live More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out NORWICH, England, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Organisers of FinTech & InsurTech Live - the hybrid industry conference due to start on October 12th - have released more in-person tickets after 'incredible demand' led to an initial early sell-out. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Global Fitness Brand Unveils New LES MILLS+ Omnichannel Fitness Platform
5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan
Usain Bolt Surprises Kids at Pho3nix Futures Camp
Kindred Group: Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 September - 1 October, 2021
Fintech & Insurtech Live: More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out
The Smart Choice For U.K. Commercial, Industrial Energy Customers: FBR Energy LTD Expands United Kingdom Presence
Instructure Recognises Four Outstanding EMEA Educators Redefining Teaching in the COVID-19 Era
Titel
Silicon Carbide Market worth $2,113 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale