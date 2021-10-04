Bouygues will be at Pollutec from 12 to 15 October 2021

Bouygues will be at Pollutec at Lyon Eurexpo from 12 to 15 October 2021.

Through one stand (Hall 4, allée J, Stand 178) and nine roundtables, the Group will outline the actions carried out by its construction businesses (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier and Colas) in favour of the ecological transition. In particular, it will present the latest advances in terms of Climate strategy and the circular economy.

CLIMATE STRATEGY

First roundtable: “Climate: what solutions for the Bouygues group’s construction subsidiaries?”

When? Tuesday 12 October at 3pm

Fabrice Bonnifet, Group Sustainable Development & QSE director, the keynote speaker at this first roundtable, said: “In this current ecological and climate emergency, I am delighted that Pollutec, this great event for environment and circular economy professionals, has given us the opportunity to present our customers with the solutions that we have designed to help them improve their carbon footprint and impact on the environment”.

The construction sector is the source of over 25% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Bouygues has therefore rolled out a Climate strategy to cut its own emissions. Two types of solutions underpin this strategy: those addressing the emissions generated by its construction businesses (plant, materials, etc.) and those addressing the emissions generated by the operation of the structures it builds (reduction of energy consumption, renewable energy production).

CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Second roundtable “Deconstruction and rehabilitation: how to limit land take?”

When? Tuesday 12 October at 3.55pm

Continued urbanisation, which is leading to more and more greenfield sites being lost, is a major threat to the environment and biodiversity. Some of the main solutions dealing with this are: the reversal of land take, deconstruction with re-use of materials and in-place soil decontamination. The redevelopment of brownfield sites (investment in derelict land, deconstruction with re-use of materials) is a major driver to limit this increasing urbanisation. This requires sustainable soil decontamination.

Seven other conferences will focus on various aspects of these very complex issues:

How to reduce the carbon footprint of civil works activities?

Wednesday 13 October, 9.30am – 10.15am, Forum Villes et Territoires durables

Wednesday 13 October, 9.30am – 10.15am, Forum Villes et Territoires durables How to restore biodiversity and be inspired by it?

Wednesday 13 October, 2.05pm-2.50pm, Forum Biodiversité et milieux naturels

How to factor renewable energies into the construction sector?

Wednesday 13 October, 3pm – 3.45pm, Forum Energie





Wednesday 13 October, 3pm – 3.45pm, Forum Energie How can worksites improve their relations with local residents?





Wednesday 13 October, 4.50pm – 5.35pm, Forum Gestion des risques

How to operate buildings in order to reduce their carbon footprint?





Thursday 14 October, 1.10pm – 1.55pm, Forum Villes et Territoires durables

Low-carbon construction – what are the best practices?





Thursday 14 October, 2.05pm – 2.50pm, Forum Gestion des risques

Bouygues’ new building concepts

Thursday 14 October, 3pm – 3.45pm, Forum Economie circulaire





There will be demonstrations at the Bouygues stand, such as of Colas Environnement’s soil decontamination machine and of the Bouygues Energies & Services Lyon confluence well-being indicator.

About Pollutec

Founded in 1978, Pollutec is renowned for being the benchmark event for the environment profession and as a showcase for environmental solutions for industry as well as for urban and rural environments.

About Bouygues

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 129,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms

(Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

