Zomedica Appoints Larry Heaton as President and Announces CEO Succession Plan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that Larry Heaton has been appointed President effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Heaton will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of current Chief Executive Officer Robert Cohen on October 31, 2021. Following his retirement, Mr. Cohen will remain on the Board of Directors of Zomedica.



Mr. Heaton brings to Zomedica more than 35 years of executive leadership and operations experience from the medical device and biotechnology industries with an extensive focus on commercialization and business development in both large cap and early-stage medical device companies. Mr. Heaton was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Illinois University, and is an inventor on several U.S. patents. He has served as a member of the board of several international medical societies and foundations, including the MITAC Board for the commercialization of NASA technology via partnerships with the medical industry.

Most recently, Mr. Heaton was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Flowonix, Inc., a privately held company marketing implantable drug-delivery systems for the management of pain and spasticity. Prior to that, Mr. Heaton was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Cardiox Corporation, a privately held company that developed and marketed drug-device combination products for the structural heart and liver diagnostics markets. Previously, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of Vioptix Inc., a privately held company in the tissue oximetry field, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Curon Medical, Inc., a public company marketing products for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, and President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Response Genetics, Inc., an applied genomics start-up firm providing gene expression services in the oncology market.

Mr. Heaton's earlier career spanned 18 years at United States Surgical Corporation (USSC), a leading manufacturer of innovative wound closure and advanced surgical products, serving in roles of increasing responsibility in Sales, Marketing and General Management. His career at USSC culminated in his serving as President and Chief Operating Officer of USSC from 1998 through 2000.