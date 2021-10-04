checkAd

Susan Muigai Joins TransUnion as Chief Human Resources Officer

Accomplished international leader brings deep expertise leading talent strategy

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has hired Susan Muigai as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective October 4.

Muigai brings deep expertise in talent strategy with an extensive background in global HR strategy and execution, human capital management, organizational leadership, diversity and inclusion, ethics and governance, risk management, legal and compliance, business transformation and more. She will be responsible for leading TransUnion’s human resource strategy and function and nurturing a high-performance culture to help us achieve our vision and strategy. She will focus on all elements of organization transformation – structure, culture, employment brand, talent and engagement – as well as oversee HR fundamentals like compensation, benefits and HR systems.

“TransUnion’s vision is to make trust possible in global commerce and our success requires top talent,” said Chris Cartwright, TransUnion President and CEO. “I’m confident Susan will be a strong addition to TransUnion’s leadership team as we continue to nurture an inclusive culture, execute on our growth strategy and help people around the world access opportunities that lead to a higher quality of life.”

“The opportunity to impact people’s lives through the mission of Information for Good is incredibly compelling. I’m thrilled to join the TransUnion team and look forward to building on the strong platform of talent and fostering an inclusive culture that enables its people and business to thrive,” said Muigai.

Muigai joins TransUnion from Walmart, where she served most recently as Senior Vice President, People, for Walmart International supporting 550,000 employees across 23 countries. For the past 16 years, she has held a variety of leadership roles at Walmart spanning HR, Real Estate, Legal, Audit and Risk Management, based in the U.S., Canada and India. She previously worked at Lang Michener LLP. Susan earned a Master of Law in International Business from the University of London, and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Windsor in Canada. She sits on the Board of Breakfast Club of Canada and, until recently, also sat on the boards of MassMart Holdings Ltd and the Walmart Foundation.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact   Dave Blumberg
    TransUnion
     
E-mail    david.blumberg@transunion.com
     
Telephone   312-972-6646




