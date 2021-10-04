NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

Savosolar publishes EU growth prospectus in connection to its EUR 6.1 million rights issue

Following the company announcement on 6 September 2021, the Board of Directors of Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) has today decided on arranging a rights issue totalling to approximately EUR 6.1 million (the “Offering”) with additional warrants enabling the Company to additionally raise a maximum of approximately EUR 14.4 million (the “Warrants”). The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved Savosolar’s EU growth prospectus in Finnish. The Offering consists of a maximum of 87,530,012 new shares (the "Offer Shares"). In addition, a maximum of 131,295,018 new shares can be subscribed based on the Warrants. The subscription price used in the Offering is EUR 0.07 or SEK 0.71 per Offer Share.

Summary

Approximately EUR 6.1 million before transaction costs is expected to be raised in the Offering if fully subscribed. In case the maximum number of Warrants is issued, and all the Warrants are exercised, the contribution from Warrants will amount to EUR 14.4 million at most.

The Offering is secured to 88.5 per cent, or approximately EUR 5.4 million by external underwriters.

The Company is offering up to of 87,530,012 Offer Shares in the Company for subscription to the shareholders in accordance with the shareholders’ preferential subscription right.

Savosolar will give all its shareholders registered in Savosolar’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd (“Euroclear Finland”) or Euroclear Sweden Ltd (“Euroclear Sweden”) one (1) book-entry subscription right (the “Subscription Right”) per each share held on the record date of the Offering. One (1) Subscription Right entitles their holder to subscribe for one (1) Offer Share.

In addition, Savosolar will issue Warrants free of charge to persons who subscribe for the Offer Shares in the Offering, so that the subscriber will receive one (1) Warrant of series TO8, one (1) Warrant of series TO9 and one (1) Warrant of series TO10 per each two (2) subscribed and paid Offer Shares, the subscription of which the Board of Directors has approved.

The record date for the Offering is 6 October 2021. The last day of trading including the Subscription Rights is on 4 October 2021 and the first day of trading excluding the Subscription Rights on 5 October 2021.

The subscription price is 0.07 EUR or 0.71 SEK per Offer Share.

Each Warrant will entitle its holder to subscribe for one (1) new share during the subscription period 21 March – 1 April 2022 (for TO8), 29 August – 8 September 2022 (for TO9) 6 March – 16 March 2023 (for TO10) respectively, with a subscription price that will be decided based on the volume weighted average price of the Company’s shares in First North Growth Market Finland during the period 7 March – 17 March 2022 (for TO8), 29 August – 9 September 2022 (for TO9) and 6 March – 16 March 2023 (for TO10) with a 25 per cent discount, at a maximum subscription price of EUR 0.09 (for TO8), EUR 0.11 (for TO9) and EUR 0.13 (for TO10) per share. The shares to be subscribed for based on the Warrants that are delivered through Euroclear Sweden will be payable in Swedish krona. The Swedish krona-denominated subscription price will be determined using the Swedish Riksbank’s EURSEK rate one (1) business day before the start of the subscription period.

