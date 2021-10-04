checkAd

Savosolar publishes EU growth prospectus in connection to its EUR 6.1 million rights issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 12:15  |  30   |   |   

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement                   4 October 2021 at 12.15 p.m. (CEST)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

Savosolar publishes EU growth prospectus in connection to its EUR 6.1 million rights issue

Following the company announcement on 6 September 2021, the Board of Directors of Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) has today decided on arranging a rights issue totalling to approximately EUR 6.1 million (the “Offering”) with additional warrants enabling the Company to additionally raise a maximum of approximately EUR 14.4 million (the “Warrants”). The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved Savosolar’s EU growth prospectus in Finnish. The Offering consists of a maximum of 87,530,012 new shares (the "Offer Shares"). In addition, a maximum of 131,295,018 new shares can be subscribed based on the Warrants. The subscription price used in the Offering is EUR 0.07 or SEK 0.71 per Offer Share.

Summary

  • Approximately EUR 6.1 million before transaction costs is expected to be raised in the Offering if fully subscribed. In case the maximum number of Warrants is issued, and all the Warrants are exercised, the contribution from Warrants will amount to EUR 14.4 million at most.
  • The Offering is secured to 88.5 per cent, or approximately EUR 5.4 million by external underwriters.
  • The Company is offering up to of 87,530,012 Offer Shares in the Company for subscription to the shareholders in accordance with the shareholders’ preferential subscription right.
  • Savosolar will give all its shareholders registered in Savosolar’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd (“Euroclear Finland”) or Euroclear Sweden Ltd (“Euroclear Sweden”) one (1) book-entry subscription right (the “Subscription Right”) per each share held on the record date of the Offering. One (1) Subscription Right entitles their holder to subscribe for one (1) Offer Share.
  • In addition, Savosolar will issue Warrants free of charge to persons who subscribe for the Offer Shares in the Offering, so that the subscriber will receive one (1) Warrant of series TO8, one (1) Warrant of series TO9 and one (1) Warrant of series TO10 per each two (2) subscribed and paid Offer Shares, the subscription of which the Board of Directors has approved.
  • The record date for the Offering is 6 October 2021. The last day of trading including the Subscription Rights is on 4 October 2021 and the first day of trading excluding the Subscription Rights on 5 October 2021.
  • The subscription price is 0.07 EUR or 0.71 SEK per Offer Share.
  • Each Warrant will entitle its holder to subscribe for one (1) new share during the subscription period 21 March – 1 April 2022 (for TO8), 29 August – 8 September 2022 (for TO9) 6 March – 16 March 2023 (for TO10) respectively, with a subscription price that will be decided based on the volume weighted average price of the Company’s shares in First North Growth Market Finland during the period 7 March – 17 March 2022 (for TO8), 29 August – 9 September 2022 (for TO9) and 6 March – 16 March 2023 (for TO10) with a 25 per cent discount, at a maximum subscription price of EUR 0.09 (for TO8), EUR 0.11 (for TO9) and EUR 0.13 (for TO10) per share. The shares to be subscribed for based on the Warrants that are delivered through Euroclear Sweden will be payable in Swedish krona. The Swedish krona-denominated subscription price will be determined using the Swedish Riksbank’s EURSEK rate one (1) business day before the start of the subscription period.

Subscription locations of the Offering

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Savosolar publishes EU growth prospectus in connection to its EUR 6.1 million rights issue Savosolar Plc Company Announcement                   4 October 2021 at 12.15 p.m. (CEST) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...