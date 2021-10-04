checkAd

First Growth Funds Delivers Another Record Profit

Autor: Accesswire
04.10.2021, 12:24  |  45   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) "(Company") is pleased to announce a record profit for FY2021 (year end June 30), an increase of 77% to $1,658,004. First Growth Funds continues to generate strong …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) "(Company") is pleased to announce a record profit for FY2021 (year end June 30), an increase of 77% to $1,658,004. First Growth Funds continues to generate strong financial results since listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

 

FY2021

FY2020

% Change

Income from operations

$970,352

$53,585

1,711%

Income from Investments

$1,869,370

$2,240,253

-17%

Total Operating Expenses

$1,181,718

$1,359,499

-13%

Net Profit After Tax

$1,658,004

$934,339

77%

First Growth Funds holds a diversified investment portfolio of listed and unlisted mining and technology companies with a particular focus on special situation and strategic opportunities. The Company also adds value to its portfolio via its advisory business. Some of First Growth Funds currently portfolio includes Magnum Mining, SportsHero, Jadar Resources, Kleos Space, Eastern Iron, Constellation Technology and Candy Club. Also, in August 2021, the Company's unlisted investment in US based Helbiz went public on NASDAQ.

First Growth Funds is actively managing its portfolio and working on several new opportunities. It recently invested $500,000 in unlisted Haranga Resources Limited with large resources in gold and uranium. Haranga has an in-principle approval to undertake a public listing from the Australian Securities Exchange and is currently preparing its prospectus.

Wertpapier


