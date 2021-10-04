The Finnish renewable energy expert Ampner releases a powerful string inverter family with industry-leading efficiency and reliability

checkAd

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
Vaasa, Finland (ots) - With industry-leading rated power of 333 kW, the Ampner
ACETM 300 string inverter family enables building flexible and reliable solar
power plants and battery energy storages for environmentally extremely demanding
conditions, such as heat, cold, high altitudes, and highly corrosive areas. The
robust devices operate even at -40°C and provide a large variety of input
options to facilitate the plant design. They also support bifacial and
high-power modules for future proof operation of the photovoltaic power plants.

"For our customers the qualities of the ACE 300 and its high power density mean
minimized downtime, lower Levelized Cost of Energy and higher energy yield.
Because of its good fit for hybrid installations, the ACE 300 provides an
efficient tool for the growing solar energy and energy storage market" says Mika
Jantunen, Ampner CEO.

The IEC certified devices will be presented at the Intersolar 2021 exhibition in
Munich on 6-8th October and are ready for deliveries immediately. The products
are designed and manufactured in Finland.

Pressekontakt:

Mr. Mika Jantunen, CEO
+358 40 165 7933, mailto:mika.jantunen@ampner.com
Mr. Mika Long, Business Unit Director, Solar PV and Energy Storage
+358 50 313 1793, mailto:mika.long@ampner.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159009/5036681
OTS: Ampner Oy



