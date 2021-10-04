The Finnish renewable energy expert Ampner releases a powerful string inverter family with industry-leading efficiency and reliability

Vaasa, Finland (ots) - With industry-leading rated power of 333 kW, the AmpnerACETM 300 string inverter family enables building flexible and reliable solarpower plants and battery energy storages for environmentally extremely demandingconditions, such as heat, cold, high altitudes, and highly corrosive areas. Therobust devices operate even at -40°C and provide a large variety of inputoptions to facilitate the plant design. They also support bifacial andhigh-power modules for future proof operation of the photovoltaic power plants."For our customers the qualities of the ACE 300 and its high power density meanminimized downtime, lower Levelized Cost of Energy and higher energy yield.Because of its good fit for hybrid installations, the ACE 300 provides anefficient tool for the growing solar energy and energy storage market" says MikaJantunen, Ampner CEO.The IEC certified devices will be presented at the Intersolar 2021 exhibition inMunich on 6-8th October and are ready for deliveries immediately. The productsare designed and manufactured in Finland.Pressekontakt:Mr. Mika Jantunen, CEO+358 40 165 7933, mailto:mika.jantunen@ampner.comMr. Mika Long, Business Unit Director, Solar PV and Energy Storage+358 50 313 1793, mailto:mika.long@ampner.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159009/5036681OTS: Ampner Oy