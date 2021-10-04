BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS SUCESSFULLY PROGRESSED TO THE SECOND HALF OF THEIR PHASE 1 MICRODOSING CLINICAL TRIAL

checkAd

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia - October 04, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, MindBio Therapeutics, has successfully progressed to the second half of their fully funded Phase 1 clinical trial microdosing LSD to patients - this is the largest and first safety study of its kind anywhere in the world. The progress in clinical trials makes MindBio a step closer towards commercialization and bringing new therapies to market.

The clinical trials have been approved by the New Zealand Government who also contributed NZ$600,000 in funding to support this important safety study. Furthermore, the Government of New Zealand has provided an import license and approval for the substances to be administered at home. It is the first clinic trial of its kind in the world that tests microdosing of 80 participants with psychedelics in a community setting.

MindBio is developing into a multi-disciplinary psychedelics platform conducting clinical trials and drug formulation, and technology development through its agreement with Digital Mind Technology and psychedelic assisted therapies with LeichtMind clinics that is also owned by Blackhawk.

"These clinical trials are a first of their kind, anywhere in the world and are unique because of the fact that the New Zealand government has given approval for LSD to be imported, experimented with in a laboratory and for a doctor to prescribe LSD in microdoses for patients to take at home as they would any other medication" says Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth Corp. "We are very pleased that the clinical trials have completed their first half and are progressing towards the finish line within budget and timeframes. We look forward to updating our shareholders in the coming weeks."

DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth's MindBio Therapeutics erfolgreich zur zweiten Hälfte der klinischen Phase-1-Mikrodosierungsstudie übergegangen
