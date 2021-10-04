Magellan Healthcare Debuts High-Touch, High-Tech Collaborative Care Management Solution Powered by NeuroFlow

Developed with NeuroFlow , a key collaborator in Magellan’s digital transformation , this solution will increase access to behavioral health screening and care by enabling primary care and specialty providers to identify and manage undertreated and underdiagnosed low- to moderate-risk behavioral health conditions before they escalate.

Magellan Healthcare , the behavioral and specialty healthcare division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced a collaborative care management solution for health plans and providers that will enhance behavioral healthcare services delivered in physical healthcare settings.

Providers will receive enhanced support from Magellan’s clinical team which will leverage NeuroFlow’s cloud-based platform to offer:

Ease of communication with members and their care team

Patient data integrated into electronic medical records and existing provider practice workflows

Artificial intelligence which identifies at-risk members, enables real-time feedback and reports on outcomes such as symptom reduction and remission

Integration with a member app that provides engaging self-care activities and personalized clinical content, feeding patient-recorded outcomes to a registry for monitoring and risk stratification

This high-tech and high-touch solution addresses the growing challenge of limited access to and availability of providers. According to a report from the New American Economy, 60% of the counties in the U.S. lack a psychiatrist, and by 2025, Americans will have an estimated shortage of 250,000 mental health professionals.i In addition, members with low- to moderate-risk behavioral health concerns can suffer from unidentified/underdiagnosed and undertreated conditions.

“Too many Americans live in behavioral health deserts – they have little or no access to care. Or, at best, they have access to a fragmented healthcare system, leaving key needs unmet,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., chief medical officer, Magellan Health. “We must address the behavioral, physical and pharmacy needs of people through an integrated approach that augments the important work of providers and supports the member through their entire health journey. With Magellan’s high-touch clinical solutions complemented by NeuroFlow’s high-tech application, we can support primary and specialty care providers in identifying and treating members before damaging outcomes occur.”