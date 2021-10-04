checkAd

Avivagen to Hold Webcast to Discuss Landmark Deal with AB Vista

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 12:30  |  30   |   |   

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce it will be holding a webcast on Wednesday, October 6th at 10:30 A.M. EDT to discuss its recent sales agreement with AB Vista that was announced on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The webcast will commence with remarks by Avivagen CEO Kym Anthony, followed by a Q & A session. To access the live webcast, visit this link to the event (http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146815). Please pre-register questions with Investor Relations ahead of time. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on Avivagen’s website.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta Technology and OxC-beta Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, and Malaysia.

Avivagen’s OxC-beta Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 Avivagen Inc. OxC-beta is a trademark of Avivagen Inc.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21AB Vista and Avivagen Strike OxC-beta Supply Agreement in the United States, Brazil and Thailand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Avivagen Provides Further Detail on its Third Quarter Results Ending July 31, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten